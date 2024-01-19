Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MPLX: 9% Yield, More Strong Earnings

Jan. 19, 2024 9:15 AM ETMPLX LP (MPLX) Stock9 Comments
Double Dividend Stocks
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MPLX LP is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets.
  • In Q3 2023, MPLX had record EBITDA, up 8.5%, and DCF, up 9.5%.
  • MPLX has a dividend yield of 9.21% and has outperformed the broad energy sector and the S&P over the past month.
Looking for energy-based high yield income?

Ohio-based MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has been in this industry since 2012.

MPLX LP is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks
Double Dividend Stocks
38.76K Followers

Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus.

With Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

b
bayousaint
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (1.54K)
Unit holders get paid extra (higher than normal distribution) for accepting the small risk that MPC might take this under full ownership. They (management) have stated repeatedly they won't - they demonstrated that by not buying more units for the past two quarters. MPC has better things to do with its cash.
g
gret
Today, 10:20 AM
Comments (3.9K)
I suspect you know this but partners ownership units pay tax advantaged distributions

These are not dividend paying shares
Dividend Don profile picture
Dividend Don
Today, 10:20 AM
Comments (855)
I'm not sure it's overbought. Yahoo has it listed at exactly fair value. It depends on the criteria you look at I guess. Investments that look good going forward with yields over 8% and growth possibilities are scarce. I don't see this as a stock to wait for it to go down before trying to grab more. It might not happen, and the opportunity will be lost. I think it's still at a decent price.
W
WhiskeyPete
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (612)
I've got a boatload of MPLX and EPD . Life is good
b
bayousaint
Today, 10:08 AM
Comments (1.54K)
I'm not sure what else you could ask for in an MLP. Above average and growing distribution, low than average and decreasing debt, growth projects coming on line. Q4 should be boosted by Whistler completion at end of Q3. Me thinks MPLX is heading higher.
ephud profile picture
ephud
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (16.85K)
MPLX does not pay a dividend. It pays a distribution and issues a K-1 at tax time. There are significant tax implications compared to a dividend paying stock. As a former CFO the author should make that clear.
M
Mike-SC
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (575)
Thanks for the article. I am long MPLX. I agree it is a bit overvalued but I am watching it and will purchase more when the economy takes a downturn and the price drops.
B
Bobd524
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (739)
@Mike-SC Just holding and dripping. Slow and steady growth.
reinert1 profile picture
reinert1
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (55)
Is there a list somewhere of MLPs that have converted to C corps?
