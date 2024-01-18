Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NNN REIT: A Rare Dividend/Value Pick

Jan. 18, 2024 10:31 PM ET
Summary

  • NNN REIT owns and manages retail properties across the US, with a focus on the Southeast markets.
  • It has experienced decent growth at a moderate use of leverage, and its strong liquidity makes for a very healthy solvency profile.
  • The high dividend yield appears to be very attractive coming from such a reliable dividend grower, and the shares are trading at a considerable discount to NAV.

Small supermarket on a street corner

carstenbrandt/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN), founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, FL, is a REIT that acquires, owns, develops, leases, and manages retail properties all over the country.

I am a self-taught value investor interested in common stocks and ETFs. I am always on the lookout for opportunities that may safely grow my retirement fund while producing alpha. My goal here is to provide investors with analysis that transparently communicates my thoughts on the securities I cover from the POV of my own capital allocation needs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I intend to buy NNN shares, but not within the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

amfmswlw profile picture
amfmswlw
Yesterday, 11:23 PM
Comments (120)
I’m a recent investor. I’m happy to see only a small exposure to western states, and a large investment in the southeast. I don’t like owning much in California. Too much risk imho.
Xav Welsh profile picture
Xav Welsh
Yesterday, 11:08 PM
Comments (2.27K)
Long NNN - it’s ok here.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Yesterday, 10:53 PM
Comments (4.48K)
Nice article. NNN is one of my favorite REITs
