Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

M/I Homes: Cheap Homebuilder Primed For Growth

Jan. 18, 2024 10:39 PM ETM/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) Stock
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.86K Followers

Summary

  • M/I Homes revenue has grown at a CAGR of +16% while EBITDA is at +26%, as the demand/supply imbalance in the housing industry has widened.
  • MHO has an attractive business model, underpinned by geographical diversification, expertise in the segment, and a healthy portfolio of land.
  • We see numerous tailwinds that should drive demand for newly built homes in the coming years.
  • The current economic conditions are concerning, but we see evidence to suggest strength in the housing market, which suggests a return to healthy growth will likely come soon after rates decline.
  • MHO is performing well relative to its peers yet is trading at a ~40-50% discount, suggesting further upside.

Suburban home at sunset with lawn and garden visible

Tony Anderson

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Primarily centered around the demand for homes in the coming years, which we suspect will be elevated due to a lack of supply. The housing market is struggling currently but property prices remain

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.86K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MHO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MHO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MHO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.