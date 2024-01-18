Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. December 2023 Retail Sales Receive A Boost From Holiday Discounts

Summary

  • U.S. December retail sales came in stronger than expected. Retail and food services were up 0.6% month-over-month, and the ex-autos category up 0.4% m/m.
  • Two categories that stood out in December were clothing & clothing accessories stores, where sales were up 1.5% m/m, and department stores, which saw a 3.0% m/m growth.
  • Sales at restaurants/bars saw the strongest year-over year contributions at 11.1%.

An Unrecognizable Beautiful Woman Holding Her Shopping Bags

FreshSplash

By Jharonne Martis

U.S. December retail sales came in stronger than expected. Retail and food services were up 0.6% month-over-month, and the ex-autos category up 0.4% m/m, suggesting that retailers had a jolly holiday season.

Two categories that



