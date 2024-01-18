Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Paving The Way For Non-U.S. Equity Outperformance

Summary

  • Non-U.S. equities, including EM equities, are likely beneficiaries of falling interest rates in the United States and the dollar weakening rather than strengthening.
  • Global markets surpassed expectations in 2023. Growth equities rebounded during the year, led primarily by strength in technology and communication services.
  • We expect a continuation of broad growth, particularly from the United States, but a bit less in Europe. We also see potential for accelerated strength in Japan.

Non-U.S. equities, including emerging markets (EM) equities, are likely beneficiaries of falling interest rates in the United States and the dollar weakening rather than strengthening, potentially paving the way for a good year for global equities.

Global

Yesterday, 11:08 PM
Surprised to only see Japan highlighted here. In EM, I’m specifically bullish India and Brazil, with 1.8% IFN, then 12% concentrated in PBR.A, PAX, ITUB.
