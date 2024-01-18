Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Frontline Is A Solid Buy Despite Canceled Merger With Euronav

Jan. 18, 2024 11:56 PM ETFrontline plc (FRO) StockEURN
Clayton Lovell profile picture
Clayton Lovell
20 Followers

Summary

  • Frontline plc is a global leader in seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products, demonstrating adaptability and resilience in a volatile sector.
  • The company has a solid financial base, with $715 million in cash reserves, and has shown prudence in not fully hedging its positions, allowing for potential market recoveries.
  • The recent acquisition of Euronav tankers and the sale of old tankers demonstrate Frontline's strategic vision and position the company for long-term growth.

Crude oil tanker in the sea at sunset.

Alexey Bakharev

Introduction

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) is a global leader in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products. The company operates a fleet of tankers of various sizes, primarily Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), Suezmaxes, and Aframaxes. At present, Frontline is actively managing

This article was written by

Clayton Lovell profile picture
Clayton Lovell
20 Followers
I'm an alumnus of the University of Chicago with a background in Economics, Philosophy, and Literature. Though I have professional experience in many varied fields including TV/Film Production, Real Estate, and teaching foreign languages, financial research has been a consistent passion of mine for years. In addition to a rigorous technical analysis, I prefer to look at events and trends on a global scale to better understand a company’s financial role and viability within the market. I derive my analytical strength from the diversity of media I consume and the interesting people I meet, and I believe a well-rounded approach is critical to productive stock analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Clayton Lovell is an independent investor and analyst. This is opinion based; it is not to be mistaken for investment advice. Please perform your own research before purchasing or selling securities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FRO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FRO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FRO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.