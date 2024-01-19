Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Super Micro Computer: The Competitive Advantage Should Fade But Not So Soon

Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
1.16K Followers

Summary

  • Super Micro Computer has the advantage of being first to market, but will that last?
  • But SMCI has certain advantages over the established competition that make them an attractive short-term investment.
  • And the market is pricing in significantly less growth than they can deliver when you factor in the growth opportunities.

Shot of Data Center With Multiple Rows of Fully Operational Server Racks. Modern Telecommunications, Artificial Intelligence,server room,server room,3d rendering

Oselote

Super Micro Computer Investment Thesis

Super Micro Computer, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock has been trading between ~$250 and ~$320 for about half a year, despite improving fundamentals during that time. Revenues improved 32.9% Y/Y

This article was written by

Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
1.16K Followers
My primary area of concentration will be on identifying companies of exceptional caliber, with a proven ability to reinvest capital for impressive returns. Targeting those with a market capitalization of less than $10 billion, affords ample opportunities for growth. The ideal scenario is for these companies to demonstrate a long-term capability of capital compounding, with a high enough compound annual growth rate to potentially deliver tenfold returns or even greater.My approach is to maintain a long-term perspective on these companies, as I believe this will generate higher returns compared to the market index, in a rapidly evolving investment landscape where short-term holdings are becoming increasingly prevalent.I primarily adopt a conservative investment strategy, but occasionally I may pursue opportunities with a favorable risk-reward ratio where the potential upside is substantial and downside is limited. These ventures are carefully considered and allocated a proportional amount within my portfolio to maintain overall stability.I try to analyze as many companies as possible to find the ones worth investing in. All ideas and articles are provided for informational and educational purposes. Nothing contained herein is investment advice or should be construed as investment advice. All decisions that you make after reading our articles and reports are 100% your responsibility.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

L
Lesson
Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (193)
why no mention of the fact that they are THE American motherboard company and the only one with a fully made in America SKU. Competitors got hacked earlier this year. Who is the number 1 buyer of all good in the world? The US government....and why not mention that they are the (only) maker of the made in America Nvidia GPU server? Am I wrong?
BirdmanLarry profile picture
BirdmanLarry
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (79)
Have you considered the close relationship SMCI has with NVDA? This seems to be a significant moat, at least for now.
Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (190)
While the article was awaiting publication, there was very good news for SMCI. In fact, the outlook for the near future is even brighter than portrayed.

seekingalpha.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.