Super Micro Computer: The Competitive Advantage Should Fade But Not So Soon

Oselote

Super Micro Computer Investment Thesis

Data by YCharts

Super Micro Computer, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock has been trading between ~$250 and ~$320 for about half a year, despite improving fundamentals during that time. Revenues improved 32.9% Y/Y in Q1/24 and 14.6% Y/Y in Q2/24. As a result, the risk profile for investors has improved during this period. The stock has not become more expensive, and the company has continued to grow and will continue to benefit from growth opportunities in the AI server market.

And I think the company is attractively valued when we look at growth opportunities, return on capital, and how SMCI compares to its peers both quantitatively and qualitatively.

But I do not believe that the current competitive advantage will be permanent and that it will come under pressure.

Is SMCI Stock's Valuation Justified?

Author

diluted EPS: $10.84

The market is pricing in a diluted EPS CAGR of 16% over the next 10 years. Historically, SMCI has a 3-year CAGR of 89.82%, a 5-year CAGR of 56.88% and a 10-year CAGR of 32.80%. In addition, the server and storage industry is still in growth mode, so EPS growth is likely to remain strong, and a 20%+ growth rate could be achievable. So the stock looks undervalued by this measure.

But the key question remains if they have a moat and if they can defend their growth rate against increasing competition that wants a piece of the pie.

Who Is SMCI's Competition And Does SMCI Have A Moat?

I think there is some confusion about whom SMCI's competition really is. Most of the time people only mention the technology vendors like Cisco (CSCO), Dell (DELL), Hewlett Packard (HPE) and Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY). But they forget the original design manufacturers like Foxconn (OTCPK:FXCOF), Quanta Computer (OTC:QUCCF) and Wiwynn. And they have an advantage over SMCI because they can manufacture relatively cheaply due to economies of scale. And then there are OEMs like Inspur that are also in the market.

Data by YCharts

And here we can clearly see two things. The first is that much of SMCI's success in 2023 has come from multiple expansion, and that SMCI is clearly trading at a premium to its peers. I would give SMCI a small premium as they have some minor competitive advantages, but I cannot see them trading at 40x or higher, so the current valuation seems on the high end from a multiple perspective.

What matters most in this industry is how reliable, cost- and energy-efficient the racks are, and how quickly companies can incorporate new technologies and respond to specific customer needs. And SMCI's advantage is that they are faster than the competition and offer more customization options. Their plug-and-play and building block system is therefore their small competitive advantage. But let's face it, this is an easily attacked moat that is unlikely to be permanent.

Data by YCharts

And some might argue that SMCI has better growth prospects than the competition, so a forward P/E would be a better comparison. But again, SMCI is the most richly valued. Quanta and Foxconn currently have no forward PE on YCharts, but they would also be below SMCI's multiple.

Data by YCharts

One thing that is very strong at SMCI is the conversion of gross profit into profit. They only have the 4th highest gross profit margin of the peer group, with a very large difference from the top three. But they have the second-best profit margin, even though some of their competitors have other businesses with better margins than hardware.

And SMCI has been able to increase margins while growing rapidly. Most of the time, margins suffer when companies grow that fast. So management's execution has been pretty strong. In particular, the increase in the net income margin from 3.1 % in 2021 to 9.0 % in 2023 was excellent. And a big part of the increase in net income margins is that operating expenses are flat or slightly lower than in 2022 and 2021, even as revenues have grown rapidly. Especially general and administrative expenses were reduced during this period.

Is Super Micro Computer's Balance Sheet Healthy?

SMCI is the only significant server vendor that manufactures the bulk of the systems in the United States. And the majority of sales, 68%, were also generated in the United States, up from 61% in FY21. Exposure to China is also relatively low, at 2% to 3% of business. And once the GPU and silicon shortages are fully resolved, revenues are likely to get a new boost.

SMCI's $543 million in cash and cash equivalents more than covers its $105 million in long-term debt. In addition, they conducted a stock offering to support growth as they needed money for working capital. And some did not like this equity financing because it diluted shareholders by a low single-digit percentage. But from a management perspective, it was a good deal. Even though many shareholders did not like it.

This allowed SMCI to avoid expensive, high-interest bank loans and get the money relatively cheaply to purchase the CPUs, memory, SSDs, and GPUs they needed. Sure, it looks less than optimal when insiders sell shares and there is equity financing on the side, but sometimes a company has to take advantage of such a situation to ensure growth. But Charles Liang still owns more than 6 million shares and ~12% of the total shares outstanding, and insider ownership is relatively constant at 15%.

I can understand that insider selling looks bearish, but Mark Zuckerberg has, for example,

and

, so the 12% of Charles Liang are within the range of other founders and CEOs. But if Charles Liang suddenly reduces his stake to 5% or so, I would be worried.

Capital Allocation And Its Effects

Data by YCharts

SMCI's very strong ROIC further justifies the premium to the peer group PE multiple. But in the last quarter, ROIC has suffered a bit, and we will have to watch closely to see if this downtrend continues or if it is just for a short period of time. Since SMCI also has almost no debt, its WACC is also relatively low and therefore the ROIC-WACC spread is currently quite strong. The competitors with a ROIC of only 10% or less will certainly have a hard time achieving a positive spread.

Data by YCharts

SBC and the equity offering are dilutive to shareholders, and the share repurchases in between have had some minor effect. But the shares are up ~3x in 2023 alone, so this dilution has no big impact, and they are likely to buy back shares again in the future.

Risks

Two suppliers accounted for 13.5% and 30.7% of total purchases in FY23. And SMCI also relies heavily on Ablecom and Compuware to manufacture the chassis and provide outsourced design and manufacturing support. So these two Taiwanese companies are an important part, and at first glance it looks like a problem. However, a closer look reveals that Charles Liang's brother is the CEO of Ablecom and the family owns nearly 40% (10.5% + 28.8%) of the outstanding shares. Therefore, in my opinion, this risk should be manageable.

A bigger risk, however, is that the concentration of customers is likely to change, and perhaps in the future there will be large enterprises that account for more than 10% of sales. This would give their customers some bargaining power and could put pressure on SMCI's margins.

And of course, SMCI needs products from Intel (INTC), AMD (AMD), and NVIDIA (NVDA), which gives those companies pricing power and leverage.

Typically, hardware companies have a lower multiple than software companies because hardware margins are lower, but SMCI's 9% net income margin is nothing to hide.

YCharts

If we compare SMCI to the 6 software companies above, we can clearly see that there is only a small difference. People look at gross margins, where you can often see a significant difference, but are net margins not much more important? Therefore, the multiple difference is not justified as SMCI's ROIC is also in the range of many strong software companies.

Conclusion

SMCI may not have the biggest competitive advantage, and it will most likely shrink in the future, but they are poised to benefit from the AI server trends because they are currently the fastest to market, which is very important at this stage. But this is unlikely to be a permanent moat like brand or network effects. Eventually, the market will evolve to allow the lowest-cost firms to win contracts, and this will typically lead to declining margins for all firms in the market.

But for the next 1 or maybe even 2 years, SMCI remains a good bet to ride a trend and profit from it, but long term one has to see how the dynamics of the market develop. Things can change quickly these days, especially in the AI or server space.