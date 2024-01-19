Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
General Dynamics: A Dividend Aristocrat Flying Too High (Rating Downgrade)

Kody's Dividends
Summary

  • Sentiment toward General Dynamics looks to have become greedy, with the stock firmly outperforming the S&P since my last article.
  • The aerospace and defense contractor outperformed expectations in the third quarter.
  • General Dynamics enjoys an A- credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
  • Shares of the company look to have swung from undervalued to overvalued.
  • General Dynamics could still outperform the S&P 500 in the coming 10 years, but there’s currently no margin of safety, in my opinion.

General Dynamics F-16 Falcon in flight during combat mission

A General Dynamics F-16 Falcon in flight during a combat mission.

Stocktrek/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Anybody who has been a market participant for at least a while knows that volatility is a fact of life in the stock market. The market

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:42 AM
Comments (7.58K)
Nothing wrong with GD, NOC or HII, but I prefer RTX and LHX in the aerospace/defense contractor space. RTX and LHX are the 7th and 13th largest holdings, respectively, in our family's 30-stock portfolio. I believe that both are appealing if not compelling at their current market prices.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

