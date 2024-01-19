Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Commercial Real Estate Remains A Risk Despite Investor Hopes For Soft Landing

Jan. 19, 2024 1:00 AM ETICF, USRT, FRI, IYR, VNQ, DCMB, XLRE, VNQI, RWO, RWX, IGR, IFGL, WPS, AWP, DTRE, MBB, BKT, VABS, MBSD, JMBS, MTGP, CMBS, LMBS, JLS, VMBS, SPMB, DEED
iMFdirect profile picture
iMFdirect
864 Followers

Summary

  • The commercial real estate sector has been under intense pressure globally as interest rates have risen over the past couple of years.
  • In the US, with the largest commercial property market in the world, prices have tumbled by 11 percent since the Fed started raising interest rates in March 2022, erasing the gains of the preceding two years.
  • Higher borrowing costs tend to dampen commercial property prices directly by making investments in the sector more expensive.

Office space for lease or sale with city view

xavierarnau

By Andrea Deghi, Financial Sector Expert, Global Financial Stability Analysis Division, IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets Department; Fabio M. Natalucci, Deputy Director, Monetary and Capital Markets Department; and Mahvash S. Qureshi, Assistant Director and Division Chief, IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets Department

This article was written by

iMFdirect profile picture
iMFdirect
864 Followers
iMFdirect is the policy blog of the International Monetary Fund. Leading economists and officials of the Fund discuss the IMF’s work and advice on economics and finance at a global and a national level.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ICF--
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
USRT--
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF
FRI--
First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ETF
IYR--
iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF
VNQ--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.