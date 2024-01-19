Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is There Still A Value Effect?

Jan. 19, 2024 2:30 AM ET
Harry Mamaysky profile picture
Harry Mamaysky
361 Followers

Summary

  • Value investing is the lens through which many view financial markets.
  • Yet, a simple value factor has performed poorly for the last 16 years.
  • Is the value effect over or will it come back in 2024?
  • The evidence suggests that value is not overly compelling in the coming year.

Conceptual image of man using smartphone to view bar graph

We Are

From Graham and Dodd's hugely influential Security Analysis, to Warren Buffett's storied career, to today's value investing firms, like GMO, Oaktree, and GAMCO, the value investing ethos permeates much of modern financial markets. Indeed, the value effect is at the heart of much of investing

This article was written by

Harry Mamaysky profile picture
Harry Mamaysky
361 Followers
Harry Mamaysky is a professor at Columbia Business School and is the CIO of QuantStreet Capital. QuantStreet implements quantitative asset allocation solutions for its clients. All articles I publish are for educational purposes only and do not contain legal, tax, or investing advice. I recommend consulting with the  appropriate professional before making legal, tax, or investing decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.