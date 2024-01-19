Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Janus Henderson: Reasonably Valued Vs. Peers

Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
1.22K Followers

Summary

  • Janus Henderson Group trades at a valuation discount relative to peers.
  • The company faces challenges due to its small scale but is also a potential acquisition target.
  • JHG's alternatives business as a share of the company's total business is smaller than most of its peers.
  • Janus is more highly exposed to the equity business which I view as a moderate negative due to challenging dynamics for active managers.
  • I view JHG as reasonably valued vs. peers and am initiating the stock with a hold rating.

financial chart with uptrend line graph of stock market on cityscape background

champc

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) is a cheap stock by most conventional metrics including valuation relative to peers.

JHG trades at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of just ~6.5x. Comparably, industry leader BlackRock (BLK) trades a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of

This article was written by

Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
1.22K Followers
Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company founded and managed by Sam Pollack. He is a seasoned investor with 18 years of investing experience. Sam is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA at NYU Stern. His experience includes working at PIMCO where he helped manage fundamental and systematic strategies across hedge fund and mutual fund portfolios, time spent working at Greenhill in the restructuring and financing advisory group, and internships during the early part of his career with Greycourt & Co and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.Blue Chip Portfolios is also the publisher of the Blue Chip Portfolio's Newsletter on Beehiiv

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About JHG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JHG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JHG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.