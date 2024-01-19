Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Residential Construction In 2023: Multifamily Starts Fall From 38-Year High

Summary

  • Construction starts of single-family houses and units in multifamily buildings (condos and apartments), fell by 9% in 2023.
  • Mortgage rates started rising in late 2021 and surged in 2022 and 2023, and the entire math changed.
  • Despite two years of declines in a row, single-family starts accounted for 67% of total residential construction starts in 2023. Multifamily accounted for 33%.

Construction starts of single-family houses and units in multifamily buildings (condos and apartments), fell by 9% in 2023, to 1.41 million housing units, the second year in a row of declines, from the 15-year high in 2021 (1.6 million housing units), according to Census data today. Compared to

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.42K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

