Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Emerging Market Debt Outlook 2024: Turning The Corner

Jan. 19, 2024 2:45 AM ETJEMTF, CEW, PGDDF, PCY, EMB, EMCB, EMHY, HYEM, CEMB, VWOB, EMTL, JPMB, KHYB, ESEB, EMBD, EMHC, EFIX, AEMB, ELD, CBON, EMLC, EBND, LEMB, FEMB, KBND, FAIL, AYTEF, HEEM
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.49K Followers

Summary

  • We expect a favorable environment for emerging-market bonds in 2024, provided investors stay selective.
  • Despite high interest rates, geopolitical instability and sluggish economic growth in China, emerging market bonds posted strong returns in 2023.
  • While some headwinds may continue in 2024, we expect accommodative monetary policy, declining inflation and a weaker US dollar to provide support for the sector.

Emerging Markets

tum3123

By Christian DiClementi, Adriaan du Toit, Elizabeth Bakarich, CFA

We expect a favorable environment for emerging market bonds in 2024, provided investors stay selective.

Despite high interest rates, geopolitical instability and sluggish economic growth in China, emerging market bonds posted

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.49K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JEMTF--
iPath® GEMS Index ETN
CEW--
WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund ETF
PGDDF--
iPath® Asian & Gulf Currency Revaluation ETN
PCY--
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF
EMB--
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.