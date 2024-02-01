Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 02/01/24

Feb. 01, 2024 12:00 AM ET2 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4K Followers

Comments (2)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (12.26K)
This is kind of a funny and very real political story if you follow the mechanics of it. Essentially, it starts out with Politico noting the Ron DeSantis SuperPAC Never Back Down, paid the Club for Growth SuperPAC, Win It Back, $2.75 million dollars to run attack ads against Donald Trump.

Apparently, Ron DeSantis didn’t want to attack Trump directly, so using the Machiavellian tactics the professional Republican group is known for, DeSantis funded a third-party to attack Trump on his behalf. A lot of people take issue with this discovery, but the story is actually deeper and yes, even more Machiavellian.

You see, you might remember the DeSantis SuperPAC was actually funded from the remaining campaign funds of Ron DeSantis in 2022. This was done with forethought and by specific design. This part is even noted in the Politico outline. However, what is missing is the other layer. The DeSantis campaign was funded with $20 million by the Republican Governors’ Association (RGA). That is a big part of the money that was later transferred to the SuperPAC.

So put this in context, because this is the non-pretending reality that was built into the program.

The RGA gives DeSantis $20 million in 2022 knowing it will be transferred into his presidential campaign SuperPAC in 2023. A part of that money. $2.75 million, is then sent to the Club for Growth (C4G). The Club for Growth then attacks Donald Trump. In essence, the Republican Governors Association funded the attack against Trump using DeSantis as the broker. Three layers of plausible deniability built in.

Now, ask yourself, who exactly does the RGA support? What is the goal and intent of this “approved Republican” political system that operates in the background of our national politics. When you answer those questions, you realize why the RNC has no support from Republican base voters.

The systems of the RNC and RGA are not about supporting “republican” politics, these institutional systems like the RGA and RNC are entirely focused on retaining the business model that exists within DC and the UniParty assembly. Club for Growth is simply a K-Street political lobbying firm with the intention of paying for policy they create.

Not only did Ron DeSantis support the attacks against Donald Trump, but his campaign also financed those attacks in common alignment with the RGA, RNC and Club for Growth. This is a great example of the “illusion of choice”.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (12.26K)
San Francisco's lax policies on crime are pushing droves of people out of the city. One of them, 87-year-old Rongxin Liao, has had enough, and he's moving somewhere safer: China.

Rongxin Liao, 87, is taking a flight to Guangzhou, China, on Saturday to live out the rest of his life there, his son Jing Liao told The San Francisco Standard this week.

His son relayed to the outlet that his father finds it "too dangerous here." In Cantonese, Liao added, "Public safety situation in San Francisco has become worse and worse."

According to the family, their father is going back to live with one of his other sons who currently resides in China.

The elderly man has been the victim of multiple assaults while living in the city in the last few years.

In 2020, Liao was jump-kicked out of his walker onto the street by an assailant while waiting for a bus in San Francisco. Following the attack, Liao appeared in court several times to urge a harsher punishment for his assailant.

Surveillance footage capturing the assault was used in a viral ad calling for the recall of then-San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who was eventually recalled due his soft-on-crime policies that the ad said contributed to a 567% rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

First thought: What kind of absolute savage jump-kicks an elderly man out of his walker? What a coward.

There are many facets to this problem, from unchecked illegal immigration to lax, Soros-funded city prosecutors.

The attack mentioned above, where Mr. Liao was kicked out of his walker, was just one of several attacks on the elderly man.

His son revealed to outlet Sing Tao Daily that he was punched in an unprovoked attack last October while he was on his way to buy medication at Walgreens.

The San Francisco Standard reported that a police report from that date showed that "an 86-year-old Asian male matching Liao’s description was the victim of an unprovoked attack in which the suspect punched him. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

Meanwhile, one prominent California pol thinks it's appropriate to regulate mousetraps (since the state has no other problems). You really can't make this stuff up.

California in general, and Los Angeles and San Francisco in particular, are now to the point where people who have the option find Communist China preferable.

Like many of our major cities, San Francisco is out of control. The streets are strewn with Bidenville enclaves of tents and cardboard shelters housing the homeless, many of whom are addicts or mentally ill; open-air drug bazaars seem to be open for business in every city park, without interference by the disheartened police. It's not safe to walk on the streets, particularly for the elderly, who are subject to just this kind of cowardly attack all too often.

The cure? That will begin when the residents of these cities stop voting for Democrats; the problem is that many of the wealthy urban elites who not only continue to vote for these same Democrats but who fund their campaigns are insulated from the mess their cities have become, and what's more, they care little about what the everyday people are dealing with.

And so the exodus continues.
