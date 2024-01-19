Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How To Build Better Low Volatility Equity Strategies

Jan. 19, 2024 4:02 AM ETUSMV, SELV, SPLV, SPMV, SPHD, LVHD, XSLV, XMLV, FDLO, XSHD, LGLV, SMLV, XRLV, ONEV, QLV, FLLV, DVOL, DIVZ, LOWV, LVOL, ESMV, QUS, SMMV, DIV, VSMV, HUSV, VFMV, HSMV
CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.19K Followers

Summary

  • While general surveys of low volatility strategies show that they do indeed shield investors from market-driven risk, what is frequently overlooked is that these same strategies can be insufficiently diversified or risk controlled.
  • Low volatility portfolios may have persistent sector or regional exposures that can open them up to undo macroeconomic risks.
  • Low volatility equity portfolios can be valuable additions to investor portfolios. They allow asset owners to stay invested in equities even amid market turmoil.

Japanese candlesticks chart with trend and volatility indicators

Julia_Albul/iStock via Getty Images

The Role of Low Volatility Strategies in Investment Portfolios

Low volatility equity strategies appeal to investors for many reasons. First, they help keep our portfolios invested in equities during periods of market turmoil. Second, when well-constructed, they often exhibit higher

This article was written by

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.19K Followers
CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USMV--
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
SELV--
SEI Enhanced Low Volatility US Large Cap ETF
SPLV--
Invesco S&P 500® Low Volatility ETF
SPMV--
Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF
SPHD--
Invesco S&P 500® High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.