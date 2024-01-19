metamorworks

In this report, I intend to analyze NXP's (NASDAQ:NXPI) business model and assess supply-demand dynamics in automotive, one of its most important segments. I found out that Microcontroller's elevated pricing could be sustainable and support solid profitability. My DCF model however indicates the upside potential is limited as good news seems to be priced in. I would suggest waiting for a better entry point. I'm rating the stock as a HOLD.

NPX is a Dutch company listed on the US stock exchange that designs and produces a broad portfolio of semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, application processors, RF power amplifiers, analogs, and sensors. Its main category relies on microcontrollers (called MCUs), where it stands in the top 3 world players (in revenues, not in the volume where Microchip (MCHP) is leading but with lower-priced 8-bit chips). Its revenues are well diversified among end markets as can be seen below. Furthermore, its customer pool exhibits an elevated granularity as its top 20 customers (among 25k) are generating less than half of its turnover.

NPX's bigger end market is automotive, representing 52% of its revenues ($6.8bn in FY22). It reached such a scale in several steps. The journey started in 2015 with the acquisition of Freescale for $12bn and continued in 2019 with the purchase of Marvell (MRVL) auto connectivity solutions for $1.8bn. Finally, a tense supply chain during the COVID crisis and a tech content per car increase induced price inflation of several semiconductors, fueling strong growth in 2021 and 2022. Note that in 2022, the 19% increase in sales came from 14% higher pricing and only 5% volume growth. However, the auto sector has recently shown signs of weakness which makes us wonder if the high pricing will hold.

During 2020 and 2021, the auto demand outpaced the production due to a massive semiconductor shortage. Tech companies have pushed some investments while car makers haven't anticipated the market rebound and have not switched yet from just-in-time to just-in-case inventory management. However, the 2022 and 2023 supply-demand situation has materially improved as can be seen in the following graph. While annual sales of light vehicles have already rebounded and are close to 90m, we can guess that the best yearly growth rates of the auto-semiconductor sectors are behind.

Fortunately, the dollar content per car should continue increasing, driven by ADAS (see the picture below), infotainment, and EV trends. During the Q3 FY23 result, the management confirmed it is shipping below the demand, being conservative on a slower economic environment: "We have demonstrated over several quarters proactive management of our distribution channel, resulting in a very lean channel inventory position of 1.5 months at the end of quarter 3 versus our long-term target of 2.5 months." Therefore, it expects the pricing dynamic to be "neutral" going forward.

The automotive semiconductor market which includes MCUs, xEV power semiconductors, and analog systems reached $60bn of sales in 2022 and grew 27% over the year. To put into perspective: the total semiconductor market was $575bn and grew only by 4%. Five companies control half of the market and are increasing their market share with time through consolidation (see my table below) or just by better product offerings and organic market share gains. Their large scale allows for economies of scale, elevated R&D, and strong relationships with customers (equipment and car makers).

The bottom 40% of chip manufacturers consist of small players (below 2% market share, see the 2021 picture), leading to an elevated fragmentation of this sub-market: more consolidation can be expected.

NXP's auto product offering consists of a large portfolio of MCUs. Also, it is the world leader in 77 Ghz radar transceivers, a technology gaining share on 24Ghz technology and benefiting from ADAS trends. In its 2021 Investor Day, the firm indicated it had a 45% market share with the second competitor reaching a 30% share: the market is in a quasi duopoly. Car equipment companies such as Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEF), Bosch, Continental (OTCPK:CTTAF), and Denso (OTCPK:DNZOF) are purchasers of these transceivers. Since 2019, it developed an extended portfolio for internal connectivity through Ultra-Wideband and Near-Field Communication. Finally, it sells solutions for car access and cockpit features. While it has no exposition to power-semiconductors, it still benefits from the EV's growth via its battery management system called BMS, having Texas Instruments (TXN) and Analog Devices (ADI) as main competitors. NXP gained Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) as a key customer in 2020.

NXP's second largest segment is industrial and Internet of things and represents 20% of sales. Growth markets are related to smart home control and appliances and wearable devices with key customers being: Sony (SONY), Whirlpool, and Garmin. NXP has a one-stop-shop solution consisting of processors (APs and MCUs), connectivity, and software. Growth trends are by the management expected to be close to a 10% CAGR. The industrial sub-segment is growing at a slower pace (~6%/year) and is composed of a large portfolio of solutions for the factory, healthcare, buildings, and transportation (trains, tramways, tractors). Notable customers are Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF), Honeywell, and John Deere (DE).

Mobile and Access unit represents 12% of total sales and enjoys a strong positioning being NR1 in secure mobile NFC wallet and having recently launched a UWB extension. It sells its solutions for the smartphone and automotive markets while IoT securitization should experience strong growth ahead. Such products are suited for applications demanding the highest security and reliability. Its main competitors are Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), STMicroelectronics (STM), and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF).

Finally, within communication infrastructure (15% of sales), NXP is the market leader in High-Performance Radio Frequency power amplifiers used for 5G base stations. This technology requires a larger of antennas and power amplifier than 4G and thus, more opportunities for NXP as it offers a full range of solutions covering: 5G mmWave (for dense areas), 5G mMIMO (small cells for urban zones) and 5G Macro (optimal for rural area). Its main clients are Samsung, Nokia (NOK), Ericsson, and ZTE. After years of strong 5G CAPEX deployment, a slower trend is expected in the near term. In the longer term, new markets such as India could increase the addressable market.

The Q4 FY2023 result is to be released soon (the 5th of February). According to the management estimates expressed during the Q3 conference call: the QoQ growth should be flat. The growth in auto and industrial should be offset by weaker results in mobile and telecom infrastructure. Note that softer worldwide 5G investments have already been highlighted during Marvell's latest result.

As of Q3 FY23, NXP was still expecting to grow its revenues by an average between +8% and +12% over several years, leading to $15bn of revenues by 2024. Given the current slowdown in the auto market, I model $15bn of sales to be reached one year later, in 2025. I then set a CAGR of 6% until 2030, in line with the expert's expectations of the overall sector growth.

NXP's higher margins relative to its peers can be explained by a product mix tilted toward higher average selling price units such as application processors, RF power amplifiers, and analogs. On the contrary, its competitors have material exposure toward power semiconductors which are less profitable. I expect gross margins to stay close to 58% as pricing has proven to be resilient thanks to a good supply discipline among market participants. Furthermore, NXP's utilization rate of its factories is at 70% and was above 80% years ago: its factories can further improve their efficiencies and yields.

own calculations

Using NXP's management guidance on R&D, SG&A, and CAPEX ratios, I obtain the following DCF model.

own calculations

Given this model, a terminal growth rate of +3%, and a WACC of 10%, I obtain a share price of $220/share which indicates a modest upside potential given the market price. To give more perspective, I implemented a sensitivity analysis, varying medium-term (2027-2033) growth rate and the discount rate:

own calculations

In relative value, NXP lies just in the middle of the peer group: more expensive than chip makers with higher exposition to the EV market (having lower margins) but cheaper than companies having more analog chips in their portfolio (less cyclical, more resilient, higher FCF conversion). I find such ranking coherent and don't see any material relative mispricing.

As of Q3 FY23, the firm had a total debt position of $10bn and a level of cash of $4bn. The projected ND/EBITDA for FY23 is expected to be below 1X which is modest. With a controlled gearing ratio and solid cash-flow generation, NXP managed to distribute an elevated level of cash over the recent years.

own calculations

Let's see if such a trend is sustainable going forward. The debt profile is well spread over maturities with cumulative bond reimbursements until 2030 only representing half of the company's total debt. The company can afford to distribute annually over $2.5bn of dividends and buybacks without facing any liquidity mismatch. A total cash-flow yield to shareholders above 4% is therefore possible: what a cash machine!

own calculations

NXP stock failed to breach the $225 resistance level for the fourth time. I would personally wait for a bit more downside to consider investing. The December price rally was stimulated by anticipations of several rate cuts in 2024 by central banks, helping the sentiment in techs. Such assumptions could prove to be too much aggressive.

US and EU Chip Acts incentivize local productions to limit an overdependence over China and Taiwan. We can cite recent examples in Europe: the co-investment between TSMC, Bosch, Infineon, and NXP in Europe, or the $5bn new factory under construction of Infineon. If too many new plants are planned, this could lead to an oversupply situation.

NXP has a large exposure toward the auto ADAS segment where the transition from Level 1 to Level 2 cars and increasing Infotainment has well progressed. High borrowing rates and weaker economic growth could limit the purchasing power and therefore the appetite for higher selling price vehicles including such features.

Despite its leading position, NXP is facing very competent competitors described in my report. Margin pressures and market share losses could emerge.

NXP benefits from an enviable positioning: leading its end markets and being more profitable than its peers. The firm is well-managed thanks to Kurt Sievers, CEO since 2020 who joined the company in 1995. The policy toward shareholders is generous, with a total cash yield (dividends and buybacks) above 4%. The company valuation is the only element I would question. I would feel more comfortable with more upside potential. Thus, I'm waiting for a better entry point. I'm rating the stock as a HOLD for this initiation report.