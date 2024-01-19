Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NNN REIT Still Looks Undervalued And Yields Over 5%

Jan. 19, 2024 9:00 AM ETNNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) StockVNQ4 Comments
Summary

  • Goldman Sachs predicts S&P 500 to hit 5,100 in 2024, indicating a continued rally.
  • National Retail Properties presents an opportunity as shares trail VNQ and have an attractive valuation and yield.
  • NNN has a strong occupancy rate, utilizes triple net leases, and has a track record of annual dividend increases.

We're off to a choppy start in 2024 after finishing 2023 on a high note. In December, Goldman Sachs (GS) came out with their 2024 forecast and saw the S&P 500 hitting 5,100, indicating the rally

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
29.89K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Comments (4)

B
Bobd524
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (740)
I’m slowly getting back into REITS as I expect interest rates to go down not to where they were but in the 4-4.5 range and cap rates will adjust. I’m taking my BDC and MLP dividends and distributions and buying RE.
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 9:54 AM
Comments (5.92K)
Hi Steve,

No complaints here. I am long NNN and consider them a great company. I hope you don't mind a few remarks from a REIT specialist, in the interest of increasing the general level of knowledge in the community.

As to Price to FFO: (a) EPRT should get a bit of credit relative to NNN as their growth model supports faster growth. (b) FRT is on a different financial model as a shopping center REIT (shorter leases and bigger rent escalation, but also higher costs). The ratio of real cash earnings to FFO is near unity for the net lease gang but more like 2/3 for FRT.

FFO Coverage Ratio. (a) An implication of the above is that the payout ratio on cash earnings for FRT is around or above 100% right now. They took on debt in 2020 to sustain their dividend and Dividend King status, and are still working it back down. (b) the higher coverage ratios of EPRT and NNN imply that they retain more cash for reinvestment. This means they can grow faster when the stock market is not supportive of issuing shares to grow.

Paul
Bucknfl profile picture
Bucknfl
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (2.08K)
NNN is rebounding from October lows.
b
bengraved
Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (1.39K)
Thanks for the article, long NNN. Bought in 2021, when interest rates were close to zero. Most Reit's bought at that time are in the red. When the Fed starts lowering interest rates, Reit's will do better.
