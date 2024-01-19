Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Regenxbio: Robust Data, Decent Cash, Never Ending Trials, Buying At Dips

Jan. 19, 2024 4:38 AM ETREGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Stock1 Comment
Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REGENXBIO's stock has consistently underperformed, down 26% since May.
  • The company released positive interim data from their Phase II trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.
  • The data showed a reduction in treatment burden and no cases of intraocular inflammation with the use of ABBV-RGX-314 gene therapy.
  • However, given the robust data, decent cash and science, I will buy at dips.

Digital Eye, AI - Artificial Intelligence digital concept

Vertigo3d

I have a small stake and high hopes in REGENXBIO (RGNX), however RGNX stock has consistently failed to perform. From my last article in May, the stock is down 26%. The latest fall came after they

About the TPT service

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-


Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material. 

For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts.

Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you. 



This article was written by

Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
17.51K Followers

Avisol Capital Partners is made up of a team of medical experts, finance professionals and techies, all of whom invest their own money in the picks they share. They aim to help readers find the middle ground between value and growth investing, as they demystify the biopharma industry.

They lead the investing group Total Pharma Tracker where they offer a monthly updated catalyst database, an investability scoring system for quick reference ideas, and direct access in chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RGNX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

D
Daddy-Boy
Today, 4:44 AM
Comments (574)
I opened a position in RGNX several years ago and bought on the dips but also stopped making purchases early last year. This has proven to be a big mistake as the stock price continues to fall. Now you read about restructuring and layoffs. Sorry, but unless some big pharmaceutical company comes in and buys them, they are done.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RGNX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RGNX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RGNX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.