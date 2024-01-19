SanerG/iStock via Getty Images

Founded in 1982, Malibu Boats (MBUU) manufactures, markets and sells recreational boats. The company operates eight brands: Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, Pursuit, Cobia, Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes. The company is the largest global manufacturer of fiberglass boats according to Malibu Boats’ November investor presentation.

Malibu Boats’ stock was listed around a decade ago, and the stock has since had compounded at a CAGR of around 11.4%. The company doesn’t pay out a dividend as cash flows are spent on acquisitions and organic growth.

Financials

Due to Malibu Boats’ acquisitions and organic investment initiatives, the company has been able to grow revenues very well. From FY2011 to current trailing revenues as of Q1/FY2024, Malibu Boats’ revenues have grown at a CAGR of 23.6%.

After a recovery from the great financial crisis, Malibu Boats has had stable and quite high EBIT margins. In the past decade from FY2014 to FY2023, Malibu Boats’ average EBIT margin has been 15.8%, and the company has a current trailing EBIT margin of 17.1%; both revenues and margins have been stable overall, making the company a predictable performer in the long term.

In the short term, though, Malibu Boats is going to face rockiness as demand for boats is lowering with macroeconomic pressure and a demand normalization from the high Covid pandemic peak.

Challenging Times Are Coming, Malibu Boats is Prepared

Malibu Boats’ FY2024 guidance doesn’t leave investors wondering whether the company’s demand is going to take a hit – Malibu Boats guides net sales to be down by high teens to low twenties, and the adjusted EBITDA margin to come down by 3.5 percentage points to 4.5 percentage points. In Q1/FY2024, revenues were already down by -15.3% year-over-year, and the adjusted EBITDA margin saw a decrease of 3.7 percentage points. The full fiscal year’s guidance suggests a similar or slightly worse performance in the rest of the year.

In the company’s Q1 earnings call, Malibu Boats’ management underlined a likely hard market environment for the whole of FY2024. While retailers’ inventories are slowly lowering back to pre-pandemic levels, a recovering demand isn’t expected to happen in the fiscal year. Higher interest rates and macroeconomic pressure have made potential buyers cautious and made customers buy largely with all cash as financing has become more expensive, as told by CEO Jack Springer. As interest rates have begun to come down from highs in recent months, I believe that some of the pressure could start to be alleviated slowly. Still, I don’t necessarily expect the weak demand to subside for the next couple of quarters in any meaningful way.

Despite quite a poor guidance for FY2024, I believe that Malibu Boats has relatively good stability compared to many of the industry’s other players. For example, Marine Products’ revenues fell by -22.3% in the July-September period and MasterCraft’s revenues fell by a whopping -38.5%, compared to Malibu Boats’ revenue fall of -15.3% in the period.

The stability also continues into Malibu Boats’ margins. The company understandably boasts a high amount of variable costs, making Malibu Boats’ earnings relatively stable in economic turbulence. The company is able to quickly adjust the production to demand, softening the hit from poor demand. Malibu Boats has already reacted in Q1 with flexibility, and comments that around 78% of total expenses are still variable creating flexibility. With high long-term margins, the guided adjusted EBITDA margin fall of 3.5 to 4.5 percentage points is a relatively low fall. While FY2024 looks to be a challenging year for boat manufacturers, Malibu Boats is equipped to sail through the challenges well.

Upcoming Q2/FY2024 Earnings

Malibu Boats is going to report its Q2/FY2024 earnings on the 30th of January in pre-market. Analysts are expecting revenues of $220 million and a normalized EPS of $0.48. Compared to previous year’s figures, revenues are expected to drop by -35%, and the EPS by -74% - a low point in the demand is expected for the quarter. The expectation is set into Malibu Boats’ communicated Q2 expectation, guided in the Q1 earnings call on the 31st of October. At the time of the guidance, two months of the quarter were still left, so the actual figures could come in differently than guided. While the guidance was given basically at the United States’ 10-year bonds’ yield top, I don’t necessarily expect a better performance than was guided.

Too High Worries Priced In

Malibu Boats currently trades at a forward P/E multiple of 9.5, below the stock’s all-time average of 12.5. The multiple is low despite Malibu Boats’ estimated depressed earnings during the following twelve months – to me, it seems that there is undervaluation in the stock.

To demonstrate the undervaluation, I constructed a discounted cash flow model. In the DCF model, I estimate the FY2024 figure to be in line with the current guidance, and the revenues to start growing back in FY2025 and forward. For FY2025, I estimate a slow recovery in revenues with 3%. I estimate the growth to accelerate into 5.5% in FY2026, and to slow down afterwards in steps into a perpetual growth of 2.5%. While the growth is widely below Malibu Boats’ long-term performance, I don’t factor in further acquisitions and a slowing down organic investment rate.

After some margin pressure in FY2024, I estimate Malibu Boats’ EBIT margin to stabilize into 15.8% in FY2025 and forward. The estimate represents the company’s average from FY2014 to FY2023, seeming like a fair baseline expectation. I estimate the cash flow conversion to be quite poor in the next couple of years; Malibu Boats currently has quite a large amount of capital expenditures, fueling the company for some growth that I estimate. As the growth slows down in the DCF model, I estimate the cash flow conversion to improve.

With the mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 10.53%, the DCF model estimates Malibu Boats’ fair value at $74.59, around 49% above the stock price at the time of writing. Upcoming hard times seem to be doubly priced into the stock.

The used weighed average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

In Q1/FY2024, Malibu Boats had around $0.9 million in interest expenses. With the company’s current amount of interest-bearing debt, Malibu Boats’ annualized interest rate comes up to 5.42%. The company leverages debt very moderately, and I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of just 5%. For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.07%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, made on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates Malibu Boats’ beta at a figure of 1.41. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.3%, crafting a cost of equity of 10.86% and a WACC of 10.53%.

Takeaway

While the hardest times are ahead for Malibu Boats with the Q2 results to be reported on the 30th of January, the stock seems like an intriguing investment opportunity. Malibu Boats is positioned to take the hit with a high amount of flexible costs, and the management has rapidly reacted to the worsening market conditions. The stock’s current valuation has a wide gap into a fair valuation that I estimate with the company’s long-term stable & growing earnings level. For the time being, I have a buy rating for the stock.