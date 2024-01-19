Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RE/MAX Holdings Stock: Expect Continued Volatility In 2024

Jan. 19, 2024 4:42 AM ETRE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Stock
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. is facing a challenging real estate market for its residential brokerage network.
  • The company's financial performance has declined, with shares losing more than half their value in the past year.
  • A large balance sheet debt position and a history of poor strategic execution highlight our expectation for shares to remain under pressure.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House.

Feverpitched

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) has struggled to adapt to a changing real estate landscape over the last several years. Recognized as one of the world's largest traditional brokerage franchisors, the challenge here is dealing with an increasingly competitive

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.87K Followers

Dan Victor, CFA is President of Posto Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor based in Miami Beach, Florida. Dan brings 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles.

Dan also leads the investing group Conviction Dossier, where his focus is on helping investors stay ahead of market trends and inflection points. Dan’s investing vehicles of choice are growth stocks, tactical exchange-traded funds, and option spreads. He shares model portfolios and research to help investors make better decisions, via his Investing Group’s active chat room.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RMAX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on RMAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RMAX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.