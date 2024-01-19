Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Inflation Battle Isn't Over Yet

Jan. 19, 2024 4:55 AM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS
Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.72K Followers

Summary

  • Broad disinflation across the whole CPI basket we have seen over the past year is likely over.
  • The majority of the decline in inflation since its mid-2022 peak has been from a combination of energy disinflation, food disinflation, and goods disinflation.
  • Supply chain constraints are returning and are in turn likely to put some upward pressure on inflation as we progress through 2024.

Dashboard oil pressure gauge has a scale showing INFLATION and a needle pointing at the danger red zone. Illustration of the concept of high inflation rate and increasing cost of living

Dragon Claws

Is inflation finding a bottom?

The past 18 months have seen significant development be made on the inflation front. And haven't risk assets enjoyed it. On a year-over-year basis, no matter which CPI or PCE measure you choose, inflation is down significantly

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.72K Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TBT--
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TMV--
Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares ETF
IEF--
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
SHY--
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.