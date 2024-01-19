Stephen Brashear

The Boeing Company (BA) investors are entering the most pivotal final two-week stretch before its upcoming fourth-quarter or FQ4'23 earnings release since the fateful Alaska Airlines (ALK) Flight 1282 on January 5. Investors should recall the in-flight failure of Flight 1282's emergency exit door plug, leading to an uncontrolled decompression that has caused mayhem on BA stock over the past two weeks.

I upgraded BA in mid-November 2023, as I gleaned that it had dropped into peak pessimism following its below-par third-quarter earnings release in late October. My thesis initially played out as BA gained over 50% from its late-October lows through its December 2023 highs. Given the sharp surge, I'm not surprised that a further recovery shouldn't be expected to be sustained without a steep pullback. Therefore, if you carefully assessed BA's price action, it had already topped out a few weeks before Flight 1282's mid-air incident that further sent BA investors scurrying for cover.

Given the significant selloff over the past three weeks, BA has given up most of its Q4 surge, dropping more than 25% through this week's lows and falling into a bear market. As a result, I believe it's apt to provide BA investors an update on my updated thesis, as dip-buyers are likely assessing whether a buying opportunity has arrived.

I gleaned that the market has likely positioned for a more cautious fourth-quarter release by Boeing, given the circumstances surrounding the aftermath of Flight 1282's incident. The 737 is the company's most important revenue driver over the next year. However, the silver lining is that the MAX 9 (the affected 737 MAX variant) isn't expected to feature significantly in Boeing's 2024 deliveries. Accordingly, analysts estimated 700 deliveries for Boeing this year, with just 30 attributed to the MAX 9. Therefore, it does seem like the damage should be contained, limiting the impact on Boeing's free cash flow or FCF in 2024 and beyond.

Despite that, the steep decline in BA over the past three weeks suggests investors have bailed out of BA in droves, reminiscent of a capitulation. What had led to such fears in BA investors, and should we be concerned?

The FAA is still in the process of its inspections. However, there could be fears that the inspections could extend beyond the MAX 9 fleet and hamper Boeing's deliveries. However, these fears aren't corroborated, suggesting investors who bailed out could have been unduly concerned.

Next, investors could be concerned about whether Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) could continue to gain share against Boeing's poor manufacturing execution as customers turn more cautious on America's premier aircraft manufacturer. However, investors should note that aircraft manufacturing isn't the same as SaaS product scaling. Airbus already has a backlog of 8,600 planes as of 2023. While it's ahead of Boeing's 5,626 backlog, I don't believe Airbus can justifiably absorb most of Boeing's orders. Moreover, who can potentially replace Boeing in this duopoly market structure? Let me know if you can find one aircraft manufacturer with Boeing's pedigree, scale, expertise, prowess, experience, and regulatory licenses that can challenge Airbus currently. In other words, I believe Boeing's customers' best bet is still banking on CEO Dave Calhoun's promise to "fix it and make sure it can never happen again."

The global airline fleet is projected to increase "by one-third in the next decade, reaching about 36,000 aircraft by 2033." Consequently, I expect Boeing to remain Airbus's arch-rival in this duopoly, corroborated by its wide economic moat. With that in mind, I see the capitulation positively and believe the market shakeout over the past three weeks has presented investors who missed BA's October 2023 lows another "glorious" opportunity.

Revised analysts' estimates suggest Boeing is expected to post a free cash flow of $5.92B in FY24, continuing its recovery against FY23's $3.45B. As a result, Wall Street doesn't expect a marked impact in its deliveries for FY24, notwithstanding the MAX 9 ongoing inspections. However, if the inspections unveil more significant underlying issues that require a broader scope across the other variants, that could cause an unanticipated impact.

As a result, I believe the market has attempted to price in such possibilities, as BA fell into a bear market. However, high-conviction BA investors should consider its price action has remained constructive, even though media sentiments are unequivocally negative. Such negative sentiments have likely seeped into the recent BA sellers, who decided to "sell first and ask questions later." However, if BA could hold above its October 2023 lows and consolidate at the current levels, I gleaned that the worst selloff could be over. Let's see.

BA price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, BA has moved well off its September 2022 lows (a buy level I also anticipated). It formed a robust bear trap (false downside breakdown) in late October 2023 after its Q3 earnings, before the 50% surging run through its recent December 2023 highs.

In other words, BA is forming solid higher lows and higher highs, consistent with the recovery of its medium-term uptrend bias. I assessed that if BA could find robust dip-buying support at the current levels, the worst is likely over, predicated against its October 2023 bear trap.

The caveat is that I have not gleaned a constructive basing action or bullish reversal suggesting these buyers have returned with conviction. As a result, my price action thesis could be premature. If the market anticipates a worse turn of events, suggesting broadened FAA inspections, BA could potentially re-test its $175 support level before we have more clarity over its recovery. Hence, I urge investors looking to catch the falling knives to allocate their exposure progressively, allowing themselves more time to partake in BA's recovery thesis.

Since my Strong Buy thesis has already played out, I've decided to lower my rating one notch to reflect increased caution without price action validation. However, I'm still leaning bullish at the current levels.

Rating: Downgraded to Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!