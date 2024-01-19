Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microsoft: Why The AI Hype Is Real, But The Market Isn't Foolish

JR Research
Summary

  • Microsoft's ability to monetize AI has gained credibility with the market, bolstered by its partnership with OpenAI's leading AI models.
  • The company's ability to bundle AI with existing products gives it a sustainable advantage over its hyperscaler and smaller enterprise SaaS peers.
  • However, MSFT's implied overvaluation suggests the market isn't foolish and knows it too. I assessed why two full years of impeccable performance is needed to justify its valuation.
  • With MSFT likely priced for perfection, the risk/reward of adding more shares at the current levels isn't attractive.
Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has upped the ante on generative AI as it heads into its fiscal second-quarter or FQ2'24 earnings release on January 30. MSFT has outperformed my expectations since my previous October 2023 update

Comments (7)

techy46 profile picture
techy46
Today, 10:18 AM
Comments (136.82K)
@JR Research

It's all pretty much baked into the AI hype curve, going to take 10-20 years.

Meantime, AI will become mainstream and many smaller cos will evolve.
B
BigLou99
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (50)
Great company - I have owned it for many years. What are everyone's thoughts on a 4:1 split to bring the price down near $100?
s
sdavid04191
Today, 9:41 AM
Comments (4.49K)
With a PE of 38.26 how much more can investors bake into their hopes.
b
benjaminmaxvh
Today, 10:20 AM
Comments (587)
@sdavid04191 how long is a piece of string? How many trillions will Biden spend to prevent a recession?

This can go on for a lot longer.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (5.67K)
Long from $317. I wish I owned more.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (7.59K)
We are in sync on MSFT. As it has risen to become the largest market cap stock in the universe, I started to trim my humongous position in MSFT as a part of prudent portfolio management based upon price, valuation and its dominance in the portfolio. I last trimmed at $375 recently, and of course it has risen another 5% in the very few weeks after I did so!

MSFT is currently the 7th largest position in our family's main portfolio of 30 stocks, and I am not going to touch it. Perhaps that should be a proper rating. Then we'd have Buy, Sell, Hold and Don't Touch!
J
Jlexus1953
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (2.2K)
MSFT is truly one of the premier companies that always seems to be on the forefront of innovation.
