Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PPH: Ignore The Election Scare, Buy Pharma And Healthcare

Jan. 19, 2024 7:03 AM ETVanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)XLV, IHE, PJP, FTXH
Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
51 Followers

Summary

  • Pharmaceuticals underperformed the S&P 500 in 2023 but have been outperforming the broader market in 2024.
  • The PPH fund offers exposure to pharmaceutical stocks and has outperformed its peers in terms of performance and liquidity.
  • The fund is undervalued compared to the projected earnings growth of its top holdings, making it a compelling pick for investors.

Pills

Daniel Grizelj

Investment thesis

The healthcare sector massively underperformed the S&P 500 Index in 2023. The pharmaceuticals and drugs category within the broader healthcare sector was among the worst hit. While the S&P 500 Index (SP500) rose 24% last year, the

This article was written by

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
51 Followers
Uttam has over 10 years of experience in investing strategy and macroanalysis. He runs a family fund office from beautiful Vancouver which focuses on profitable growth income in rapidly changing economic landscape. Having worked for some of the world's largest technology companies such as Apple and Google, Uttam is the quintessential data enthusiast with an eye for spotting trends at the intersection of technology, finance and geopolitics. He is also the co-founder of the award-winning newsletter The Pragmatic Optimist on Substack which he co-founded with his wife Amrita Roy who is also a fellow contributor on Seeking Alpha. Uttam offers daily updates on stocks, weekly/monthly reviews of companies earnings and trends in the sectors and quarterly roadmaps on how the industries are planning their financials for the upcoming year. Through his work, Uttam aims to help investors to rapidly grasp financial aspects of a company or an industry to secure higher returns in the portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PPH ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PPH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PPH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.