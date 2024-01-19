Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Super Micro Computer: This Is A Remarkable Q2 Guidance Surprise

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Super Micro Computer delivers new fiscal Q2 2024 guidance that exceed expectations and impress investors.
  • The company expects over 100% year-over-year revenue growth to reach approximately $3.7 billion in fiscal Q2 2024.
  • Despite some risk factors, such as customer concentration, the stock's valuation at 14x forward EPS makes SMCI an enticing investment with expected +80% growth over the next 12 months.
Data Center Technology Background

imaginima

Investment Thesis

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) delivered new fiscal Q2 2024 guidance that took investors by surprise. The business is guiding for such a strong fiscal Q2 2024 that investors are in awe.

More specifically, SMCI with a net cash

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is an inflection investor. This means buying into cheap companies at the moment when their narrative is changing and the business is on a path toward becoming significantly more profitable over the next year.

With a focus on tech and “the Great Energy Transition (including uranium)”, Michael runs a concentrated portfolio with approximately 15 to 20 stocks and an average holding period of 18 months.

Through his 10+ years analyzing countless companies, Michael has accumulated outstanding professional experience in tech and energy and a following of over 40K on Seeking Alpha.

Comments (5)

J
Jeffrey625
Today, 8:46 AM
Comments (46)
I'm far from an "expert" but the last 5 months of SMCI looks like a wonderful base forming after irrational exuberance. How many days can a growth stock you own gain nicely and you can buy ~20 year Treasury strips at 4.75% to un correlate the risk? Stay warm.
Mick Research profile picture
Mick Research
Today, 8:37 AM
Comments (3.13K)
"this leaves this hyper-growth business priced at 14x non-GAAP EPS"

How about GAAP EPS?
JKB2004 profile picture
JKB2004
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (666)
9% position for me. Revenue a total blowout. They have guided for 14-17% GM as recent as 12/8. That could be a potential additional upside to the quarter. They might be going for a twofer - once now w revenue & EPS preannouncement. then a second one w GM%. lets see. curious to thoughts as to what it takes for this biz to scale its GM% and why it's always been in the 14-18% range.
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Today, 8:37 AM
Comments (8.7K)
@JKB2004

Agree fully. The gross margin is poor.

That's why the stock doesn't get that ''massive'' premium.

That being said, I believe it's still growing fast enough to make up for the low gross margin
luckydiet profile picture
luckydiet
Today, 7:57 AM
Comments (531)
Very pleasant surprise. Wonder what this says about other companies involved in cloud/AI. Might be an indicator that the coming Q results could be very good or upside of estimates.
