Tesla Q4 Preview: Rich Margins And EV King Status May Be History

Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s EV King investment thesis has faded, with it no longer the largest global producer by Q4 2023 and with its profit margins likely to continue suffering as price cuts continue.
  • While improved manufacturing scale may be possible in the long term, we believe that there may be more near-term uncertainty arising from the increased operating expenses and potential unionization.
  • With Tesla being inherently more expensive than its Magnificent Seven peers, the stock may trade sideways for a little longer, before it eventually grows into its premium valuations.
  • The stock also has charted painfully lower highs and lower lows since the July 2023 peak, with it remaining to be seen if bullish support may materialize at its previous support levels in the $200s.

We previously covered Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in October 2023, discussing its decelerating Full Self-Driving ("FSD") adoption, as demonstrated by the moderating service revenues and declining gross margins.

Combined with the reversal in sentiments from the automaker's impacted electric vehicle ("EV") revenues

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Comments (3)

BullsDividends profile picture
BullsDividends
Today, 10:53 AM
Comments (616)
Just bought another 100 shares on Friday and if we see $190s there goes a kidney.
Weather Man profile picture
Weather Man
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (2.9K)
Tesla's crash more and cost like crazy to fix, LOL.
Why EVs Crash 14% More Than Other Cars, and How It’s “Mostly a Tesla Thing”

www.msn.com/...
The Diligent CPA in NJ profile picture
The Diligent CPA in NJ
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (2.57K)
What about the potential income stream from teslas charging network… for both tesla and non-tesla vehicles… can’t this also be a huge income generator?
