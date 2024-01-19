Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Yield Curve Signals Recession In 2024

Danielle Park, CFA
  • The US 10-year Treasury yield has been below the 3-month yield since November 2022.
  • This rare yield inversion has preceded each recession since 1982, with no false signals.
  • In past cycles, the US Fed stopped hiking when the yield curve inverted, but unusually, this time, they overlooked the warning and continued to hike as the inversion deepened.

Yield Curve theme with Manhattan New York City

The US 10-year Treasury yield has been below the 3-month yield since November 2022 (14 months and counting). This rare yield ‘inversion’ has preceded each recession (grey bars) since 1982, with no false signals. As usual, equity bulls perpetually bet this time will be different.

Danielle Park, CFA
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

ndardick
Today, 8:56 AM
I appreciate an article that is concise and succinct. What you say has clearly been known for quite some time. A recession is not only probable but certain because it's an integral part of the ebb and flow of economics. What is clearly UNKNOWN is the timing, duration and severity of the inevitable recession. It feels as if the next recession is closer than before as we move from the penumbra to the precipice of that recession. Sometimes it's easy to predict that a storm is imminent when the storm clouds are well-defined.
