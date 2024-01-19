Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investor AB (publ) (IVSXF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.1K Followers

Investor AB (publ) (OTCPK:IVSXF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 19, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jacob Lund - Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer

Johan Forssell - CEO

Helena Saxon - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Johansson - Nordea Markets

Linus Sigurdson - DNB Markets

Derek Laliberte - ABG Sundal Collier

Oskar Lindstrom - Danske Bank

Johan Sjoberg - Kepler Capital

Jacob Lund

Warm welcome to Investor's Q4 and Year End Webcast. As usual, CEO, Johan Forssell and CFO, Helena Saxon will take us through the quarter in their presentations, which will be followed then by a Q&A session, where you have the opportunity to ask questions either via the operator or via the web.

But without further ado, over to you, Johan.

Johan Forssell

Thank you, Jacob, and warmly welcome to this conference call. Let me see if this is working. Put it on. Okay. Here we go. 2023 was a strong year for Investor. Our adjusted net asset value reached an all new time high, and we passed the SEK800 billion mark for the first time. We had a strong total shareholder return of 26%, and this was actually the 13th consecutive year where we beat the stock market. Also listed companies outperformed the stock market during the year and we saw strong sales and profit growth within Patricia Industries.

And when it comes to EQT, despite the tough fundraising market, they reached the fund size target for EQT X to EUR20 billion. And now when we enter 2024, we are doing that with a very strong financial position at the Investor. And that also gives the opportunity for us to continue our dividend policy to steadily -- with a steadily rising dividend with an increase for SEK4.40 to SEK4.80 per share.

Moving then into the figures. In

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About IVSXF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IVSXF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.