Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Birchcliff Energy: Dividend Yield Falls, Peyto And Whitecap Make More Sense

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Birchcliff Energy cut its dividend by 50%, disappointing investors who were attracted to the high yield and large reserves.
  • The company's production guidance for Q4-2023 and 2024 was also lowered, indicating potential issues.
  • We tell you why you should have seen this coming a mile away and why other plays still make more sense, despite the drop.
  • Conservative Income Portfolio members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Woman looking back at friend falling from cliff

Klaus Vedfelt

With the era of mergers and acquisitions firmly upon the energy space, it is tough to find smaller plays that one can get behind. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:BIR:CA) appeared to be one such residual company, and investors

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
41.34K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VET, WCP:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 10:17 AM
Comments (18.06K)
Glad I missed out on buying BIREF.
I have little NG exposure, and prefer oil.
Philip3 profile picture
Philip3
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments (907)
Large position in Whitecap; agree it's undervalued here. Carries a consistent 8.6% dividend to wait as well.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BIR:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIR:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIREF
--
BIR:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.