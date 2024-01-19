Liberty Park Capital Q4 2023 Letter To Partners

Taras Artemenko/iStock via Getty Images

Dear Partner:

Liberty Park Fund, LP’s value increased 4.29%, net of fees, in the fourth quarter of 2023 vs. a 14.03% increase in the Russell 2000 (RTY). The 12.70% increase in our long positions contributed 12.82% on a weight-adjusted basis, while the 16.41% increase in our shorts detracted 9.89% on a weight-adjusted basis. Gross exposure averaged 157.63%. Net exposure averaged 37.73%. Gross Pure Alpha1— our proprietary measure of returns generated from stock selection— was -3.06% for the quarter.

Liberty Park Select Opportunities, LP’s value increased by 14.25% net of fees, in the fourth quarter. Gross exposure averaged 97.09%.

Liberty Park Fund1 Liberty Park Select Opportunities2 Benchmark Returns Average Net Long Exposure Net Return Net Return Russell 2000 4Q23 37.73% 4.29% 14.25% 14.03% 2023 30.20% 24.08% 21.38% 16.93% Annualized Trailing 5 Years 25.93% 10.07% 3.56% 10.07% Annualized Since Inception 18.59% 6.07% 9.14% 1Inception February 2011 2Inception February 2016 **Please see final page for disclaimers** Click to enlarge

4Q23 Performance Analysis

Markets surged in the fourth quarter after inflation decelerated, and the Federal Reserve hinted at rate cuts in 2024. Interest-rate sensitive stocks, such as housing/construction names and high-valuation-multiple names, were the best performers for the quarter as a result.

Long Performance

Best Performing Longs Name Ticker Return LPF Contribution Select Contribution Limbach Holdings Inc LMB 43.30% 2.14% N/A Bel Fuse Inc BELFB 40.07% 1.65% 1.75% Tecnoglass Inc TGLS 38.96% 1.40% 2.42% Click to enlarge

LMB rallied to all-time highs after reporting better-than-expected results. The company’s effort to shift its business mix away from lower-margin General Contractor Relationships (GCR) to higher-margin Owner Direct Relationships (ODR) is occurring at a rapid pace. We believe the company’s shares will continue to outperform as more margin improvement is realized, and the company executes on its M&A strategy.

BELFB has executed a successful turnaround in a few short years, and its stock reached all-time highs after reporting better-than-expected margins in its third quarter. Despite a nearly 100% increase in its stock price in the past year, the company has a lower valuation than it did a year ago. We believe the valuation gap between BELFB and its peer group will narrow as the market appreciates that recent performance is durable.

TGLS rallied with other real-estate/interest-rate sensitive businesses after the Fed’s rate guidance pivot.

Worst Performing Longs Name Ticker Return LPF Contribution Select Contribution Target Hospitality Corp TH -38.73% -1.72% N/A Core Molding Technologies Inc CMT) -34.96% -1.42% N/A inTEST Corp INTT -10.35% -0.52% -0.51% Click to enlarge

TH fell after a large contract renewal was signed on worse-than-expected terms.

CMT fell after lower-than-expected guidance resulting from a slowdown in the commercial trucking end market.

INTT fell after the company announced a slowdown in order patterns from its industrial and semiconductor customers. We think the pullback in shares is overdone and that diversification efforts started in 2020 are underappreciated.

Short Performance

Best Performing Shorts Name Ticker Return LPF Contribution Vishay Intertechnology Inc VSH -2.63% 0.25% Group 1 Automotive Inc GPI -0.33% 0.18% KBR Inc KBR -5.76% 0.13% Click to enlarge

VSH and KBR both underperformed after reporting in-line quarters and investors rotated out of cyclical value businesses and into rate-sensitive and growth businesses.

GPI traded down early in the quarter but rallied with interest-sensitive names in the latter half. We covered our position before the rally.

Worst Performing Shorts Name Ticker Return LPF Contribution Koppers Holdings Inc KOP 29.66% -0.75% Warrior Met Coal Inc HCC 19.50% -0.63% American Woodmark Corp AMWD 22.80% -0.48% Click to enlarge

KOP’s third-quarter results were in line with analysts’ expectations. Shares likely outperformed because the company carries a large amount of variable rate debt and benefits from lower interest rates.

HCC earnings fell year over year, but a meaningful reduction in debt and reduced fears around recession sent shares higher.

AMWD is a manufacturer of cabinets for residential homes. The company rallied with other interest-rate-sensitive names during the quarter. We closed our position during the quarter.

Portfolio Outlook

No recession materialized in 2023 despite overwhelming calls for one early in the year. That said, higher interest rates are finally taking their toll. We are seeing an uptick in continuing unemployment claims and a pullback in business- and consumer sentiment. Thankfully, inflation continues to moderate toward the Fed’s 2% target, so persistent weakness in economic data likely will be met with accommodative moves by the Fed.

The counterforces of a slower economy but lower interest rate outlook leave us somewhat neutral on the market in the near term. As 2024 progresses though, people will care less about current economic/earnings slowness and more about improvement in 2H:24 and 1H:25; in our view, this will drive markets higher for the year.

As Institutional Investor recently noted, “small-cap stocks have been underperforming larger ones for the second longest stretch since the 1930,” and “the forward P/E for the S&P Small Cap 600 (SP600) is now 13x, compared to 19x for the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) and 32x for the Magnificent 7.” Our prime broker, Jefferies, analyzed seven similar periods of significant underperformance of small vs. large stocks. Jefferies found that on average, “after these difficult periods, small caps outperformed large caps by 22.2 percent, 10.5 percent, and 9.8 percent annually over the subsequent 1, 3, and 5-year periods, respectively.”

Liberty Park’s priority remains to compound capital at high rates. In 2024, we’ve added the additional objective to manage our volatility better (keep volatility <10%). Since implementing new risk management tools in the middle of 2023, we have seen volatility trend lower. We expect this trend to continue, but do not expect it to dampen returns.

Core Long Positions

InTest Corp (INTT)

InTest Corp manufactures process and test equipment, such as docking stations, manipulators, thermal test chambers, induction heating tools, and image capture systems. Historically, InTest derived most of its revenues from the semiconductor capital equipment end market (67% of sales in 2021), but the company is intentionally growing its business in other end markets to reduce cyclicality and provide a more stable base of cash flows to deploy into acquisitions. Other served end markets include aerospace and defense, general industrial, life sciences, automotive, and security.

In 2020, InTest appointed Nick Grant, an Ametek veteran, as CEO. Since then, revenues have doubled from a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. We think the company is in the early stages of a great compounding journey following the playbooks made famous by industrial companies like Danaher, Roper, and Ametek. Grant’s track record so far reinforces our belief. The three tuck-in acquisitions of 2021 have been accretive and performed above our expectations. Additionally, after raising ~$20 million through a share offering with shares at $22, the company recently implemented a buyback with shares trading closer to $12.

We increased our stake in InTest after the company lowered its 2023 guidance due to a slowdown in the semiconductor market. In our view, the long-term growth story— geographic expansion, product development and deeper customer reach— remains intact, the slowdown is just a normalization after post-pandemic double ordering.

InTest expects annual revenue of $200-$250 million by 2025 (~60% higher than estimated 2023 revenue). Several acquisitions will be needed to meet these targets, but very little growth is currently priced into shares. In addition to the sales growth, we expect meaningful operating leverage; for example, a 6% year-over-year increase in sales in 3Q23 led to an18% increase in net income.

The company’s enterprise value today is ~$125 million (~7x TTM EBTIDA). We expect midteens EBITDA% margins should be easily achievable off a higher revenue base. If management comes close to meeting its targets, we should see shares trade at multiples of their current level.

Charles P. Murphy, CFA, Portfolio Manager

Kurt A. Probe, CFA, Co-Portfolio Manager

Liberty Park Fund, LP & Liberty Park Select Opportunities