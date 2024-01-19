Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia Stock: Even The Best Companies Are A Sell Sometimes

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation is a great company, leading the way in chips to support the booming gaming industry and generative AI.
  • The true value of this future, especially AI, is very unclear.
  • Following Peter Lynch's lessons on investing, we see that we can still lose money on fast-growing companies.
Shares of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been a much-loved investment for the last few years. When one looks at the historical chart, it's not hard to see why.

If you bought a decade ago, you ended up with the

My name is Joe Parrish. I first entered investing in 2020 as an individual value investor, keen to understand the fundamentals of businesses and buy shares at attractive prices. From May 2022 to May 2023, I worked as an investment advisory representative at Fidelity Investments. I am now self-employed through other ventures.Part of my technique is to write an article as though it is a letter to my future self. I look at it as a chance for my ideas and improve and grow as I follow each company. As such, I tend to start from a place of caution and may write sell pieces more often than buys until I feel I know the company well enough.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (18)

E.D. Hart profile picture
E.D. Hart
Today, 11:59 AM
Comments (3.84K)
I was skeptical of Tesla back 4 years ago, heck even 2 years ago, and they kept growing until they didn't.

NVDA is like TSLA was 3-4 years ago. The market doesn't value companies on ten year cash flow. If it did you would never have such valuations. It is looking 18 to 24 months out.

Yes, the future is always unclear. NVDA, currently however has a competitive moat, with accelerating growth, and high ROIC.

Didn't own TSLA then, but do own NVDA now--because the next 2 years, although uncertain, it is one of the top 3 plays in AI.
tufttugger profile picture
tufttugger
Today, 11:53 AM
Comments (7.49K)
I'd buy into this argument if you believe Nvidia can't keep up its crazy profit growth. Either due to competition hitting margins, semi-cycles of digestion, FOMO wears out (both customers and stock traders), failure of customers to monetize their GPU toys, general recession, etc. I'd hazard there are more reasons to trim/sell than to buy at this point, especially if you rode it up a long way.
Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (53)
@tufttugger Yep, always something that can go wrong. I like businesses that do fine whatever happens on the macro-side, and Nvidia is one of those companies. If the price already reflects a perfect execution of earnings growth, then anything less will hurt that. Imagine getting something 95% right, but even that foils an investment!

I look at it like buying a 10-year bond with a 5% coupon. After all the principal and interest are paid, it's only going give $1,500 in cash during its lifetime. Even if it's the best bond in the world with a better credit rating than all the other bonds, if I pay $1,600 for it, I am losing money. I think it's important for people to think of stocks like this. They need a margin of safety to make money or at least limit downside.
w
www65
Today, 11:43 AM
Comments (243)
While the market needs your counter arguments to buying NVDA, NVDA at today’s prices is a still big buy! I continue to hold and only wish i had purchased more!
SS1000 profile picture
SS1000
Today, 11:39 AM
Comments (1.25K)
"The true value of this future, especially AI, is very unclear."

The value of the upside is unclear, but selling because you don't know how many billions you will make is foolish.

"You can't make money by overpaying for something,"

Incredibly absurd. Of course you can! What are you thinking?

Of course, NVDA is cheap so that isn't an issue here.
PauloCostaSilva profile picture
PauloCostaSilva
Today, 11:38 AM
Comments (3.37K)
" The true value of this future, especially AI, is very unclear. " - If it's STILL unclear to you by now, put your " pencil " down and don't even start writing an article about it. Literally everyone or anyone paying attention knows things are getting clearer by the day.
P
PatrickBrick
Today, 11:15 AM
Comments (74)
Been fascinated with NVDA for several years, and I always kept thinking its overvalued, but their earnings now are growing astronomically specifically just starting Q2 23. Excellent article by Nicholas Istvan Kiss just two days ago (and associated comments) and several other articles pushed me to the buy button this morning. They have a huge first mover, software and other advantages which have been in planning and execution stages for more than a decade! Huge first mover moat!
Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (53)
@PatrickBrick I hope the investment turns out well for you!
k
kevn1111
Today, 11:07 AM
Comments (11.94K)
Nope. You have a fwd PE of 10x on a 20%+ grower. Really?

Go back and sharpen that pencil. Hopefully your analysis was not in ink, ouch, as that would be unfortunate.

Sb closer 25x-30x. Company gets and deserves premium multiple (which my range isn’t even much of a premium) and we all know that.
t
tudou!
Today, 10:57 AM
Comments (82)
NVDA is not only mere a chip company, although I believe it's chip business has long way to go, and way ahead of rest bunch, it also a software, consulting, VC company combine together. The true value in next 5 years of the company is X10+!
Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
Today, 11:04 AM
Comments (53)
@tudou! I agree that its newer segments that may be reported separately in the future are a source of growth, but I also believe this is what's priced in. Its chips are a great engine of cash that allow them to spawn newer forms of revenue. If the market gets dumb enough to sell this company below $200 per share again, that will suit a reasonable buy thesis.
t
tudou!
Today, 11:06 AM
Comments (82)
@Joseph Parrish only the stock split will cause the price come down to 200.
Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
Today, 11:30 AM
Comments (53)
@tudou! Enough people own NVDA who know nothing about it to trigger a selloff (at the first whiff of bad news) that will benefit someone like you as a buying opportunity. Also, if the S&P 500 goes down, NVDA is going to drop with it.

Be ready for these opportunities when they come.
c
cbxx
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (75)
I understand your point, and I sold half my NVDA when it had doubled in value, thinking much the same, but I have a 652% gain on what I kept, so "profit taking" is something I already got burned on.... AI is actually why I got into the stock in the first place, though the GPU's is what made it skyrocket. Now we are entering the era of AI, not going to bail now. I take a more macro view.
Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
Today, 10:55 AM
Comments (53)
@cbxx macro-views are helpful in investing, but I suspect they will serve you better in picking funds (be it active or passive; mutual, ETF, closed-end). As you can probably guess, I share Lynch's view that when picking a company, the micro-view—that is, the story of that company—is where you can be more precise with individual stocks.
b
benjaminmaxvh
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (588)
@cbxx you didn't get burned - you made a profit. Be happy, everyone else only has paper profits
Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
Today, 11:24 AM
Comments (53)
@benjaminmaxvh Have to agree with Ben here. Making money isn't getting burned. The best investors take the 3x, miss the full 5x, but get another 3x somewhere else. Easy to feel like you've lost if you only focus on one stock and not more opportunities. Leverage all your competencies when looking up investments, and you'll do fine.
m
magenta17
Today, 10:44 AM
Comments (5.31K)
Nope. Not selling. Longz NVDA! :-)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

