RH Likely To See Margin Pressure (Downgrade)

Jan. 19, 2024 10:47 AM ETRH (RH) Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • RH, a luxury furniture brand, is facing challenges in the home furnishing market, with sales declining and a difficult promotional environment.
  • The company is also dealing with higher ocean freight costs, which will impact its gross margins.
  • RH is expanding internationally, but breaking into the European market may be challenging due to competition from established luxury interior brands.
RH, Restoration Hardware Celebrates the Unveiling of RH Nashville, The Gallery at Green Hills

Jason Kempin

Back in September, I wrote that I thought investors could take a starter position in RH (NYSE:RH), but that I’d like to wait a little longer to see how things play out. The reason is that home improvement is

Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Comments (1)

beach_trader profile picture
beach_trader
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (1.01K)
Well said
