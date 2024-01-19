Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Deficit Spending Keeping The Economy Out Of Recession

Lance Roberts
Summary

  • Economic growth continues to defy expectations of a slowdown and recession due to continued increases in deficit spending.
  • The U.S. Treasury recently reported the December budget deficit, which shows the U.S. collected $429 billion through various taxes while total outlays hit $559 billion.
  • Numerous indicators, from the leading economic index to the yield curve, suggest a high probability of an economic recession, but one has yet to occur.

Economic growth continues to defy expectations of a slowdown and recession due to continued increases in deficit spending. In fact, the U.S. Treasury recently reported the December budget deficit, which shows the U.S. collected $429 billion through various taxes while total

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Comments (4)

Diesel profile picture
Diesel
Today, 11:39 AM
Comments (25.52K)
This is why I always say that the market will continue to rally as long as US can service and roll its debt regardless of fundamentals and the state of the economy. As long as America can keep running a deficit, stocks will be bid up higher and higher. If and when the government defaults that's when the party ends.
C
Cryptoanalytic
Today, 11:20 AM
Comments (1.41K)
It's Modern Monetary Theory for everyone, all the time, boom or bust.
fhbecker profile picture
fhbecker
Today, 10:49 AM
Comments (4.01K)
Not holding my breath for a political to say, I plan to increase taxes, reduce spending and benefits.

Think they will meet the same fate as the politician who famously said "read my lips, no new taxes" then increased the maximum individual income tax rate from 28 percent to 31 percent, raised the individual alternative minimum tax rate from 21 percent to 24 percent and increased other taxes, including payroll and excise taxes. To add insult to injury, itemized deductions were also limited for high-income individuals.

Ironic that the highest individual rate is now 37% and will increase to 39.6% after 2025 and there are those who squawk about high earners not paying their "fair" share.
i
ihookem
Today, 11:12 AM
Comments (2.51K)
@fhbecker That is a good post.. As for paying their "fair share", they do , and I know a few that pay the 37% , plus S.S., plus state , plus property taxes . The we have the demographic that tells us they nee to pay more. I only make about $50,000 , and I still pay about 10% fed, 5% to the bandits in Madison ( Wis. state tax) 13.6%? Social Security ( self employed) another 8% goes to property taxes , not to mention tax I payed on the $4,993 I payed on my gas and deisel , and then I see a tax on my electric bill for the " poor " that need help paying. Then to make matters worse ABC and others on the news claim that 59.4% of illegals get soem form of welfare. Heck, my wife and I never made $100K,, and avr. 85K? As for the write up that sais if fed income goes below 2% the income from the year before and is now 5.77% below , we will see a recession ... .. And ,, And , cant the dammed up government just spend what is coming in for ONCE?
