Humana: Another Profit Warning - Should Investors Take Heed?

Jan. 19, 2024 10:40 AM ETHumana Inc. (HUM) StockCVS, CVS:CA, UNH, UNH:CA, ELV
Summary

  • Humana stock price experienced a major downward correction after the company issued a profit warning this week.
  • HUM shares have fallen from ~$520 in November, to <$415 at the time of writing, but health insurer stock prices are volatile and tend to recover rapidly from setbacks.
  • With that said, the market is anticipating Humana's 2024 guidance to fall short of expectations, and the company expects slower growth in Medicare Advantage membership.
  • The situation Humana faces in 2024 looks more challenging than after previous downward stock price corrections, but I'd be relatively confident the insurance giant's stock can recover.
  • The MA industry has been wildly popular and is still growing, but it is still in the early stages - major players will continue to find ways to make the industry work for all parties, I believe.

Mature man with broken leg at home

izusek/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Back in January 2022, the share price of the health insurance giant Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) experienced a major downward correction, as management revised its expectations for newly enrolled members for that year

