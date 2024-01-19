Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BP Looks Undervalued, Even Considering Green Energy Strategy Risks

Jan. 19, 2024 11:01 AM ETBP p.l.c. (BP) Stock1 Comment
Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
265 Followers

Summary

  • BP is transitioning from a traditional oil firm to focus on green energy strategies, which may affect short-to-medium-term returns.
  • BP has invested in Archaea Energy and aims to produce 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent in biogas supply volumes by 2030.
  • BP is committed to making Oman one of the major clean energy hubs globally and is collecting solar and wind data for potential renewable energy sites.
  • Due to long-term unpredictability but a potential undervaluation at present, my analyst rating for the stock is a Hold.
General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett

While BP (NYSE:BP) might not be the best stock to seek above-index returns over the next few decades, it can definitely be considered a short-to-medium-term value play, in my opinion. If its green energy strategies go better than planned, it may also

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
265 Followers
I am a value and growth analyst focusing on a 10+ year investment horizon. I look for underpriced stocks with strong growth metrics supported by real operational advantages.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

TomKL profile picture
TomKL
Today, 11:51 AM
Comments (111)
BP could increase their dividend and reduce their stock buybacks to show their confidence in maintaining their long term strategy supporting the energy transition.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.