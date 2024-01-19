Bruce Bennett

While BP (NYSE:BP) might not be the best stock to seek above-index returns over the next few decades, it can definitely be considered a short-to-medium-term value play, in my opinion. If its green energy strategies go better than planned, it may also reveal itself to be a moderate stock to own long term, but these results are not guaranteed. As such, I think investors should be cautious when considering BP for a long-term focused portfolio.

Green Energy Strategies

BP confirmed that Murray Auchincloss is the new permanent CEO, and the company has reaffirmed its commitment to energy transition initiatives. BP will transition from a traditional oil firm to growing renewables and reducing oil and gas operations by 2030. Auchincloss has been leading BP for four months now and held the position of CFO previously, working alongside Bernard Looney, the former CEO, to develop the green energy strategy. Looney resigned in September 2023. While BP's stock price has been lagging behind its peers, this adjusted approach and a slowdown in its oil and gas retreat should increase short-to-medium-term returns.

One of BP's key investments recently to solidify its integrated energy strategy is an investment in Archaea Energy, one of the greatest American renewable natural gas producers. BP's focus on green energy has been substantially evidenced by significant capital expenditures towards transition growth companies, or TGEs, including bioenergy, renewables, and power, such as Archaea. Archaea has announced the official startup of the Archaea Modular Design renewable natural gas plant, the first plant to come online since BP's acquisition of the company in December 2022. The acquisition of Archaea is fundamental to BP's plan to produce the equivalent of 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent in biogas supply volumes by 2030.

BP also wants to make Oman one of the five major clean energy hubs globally. It is committing to a significant green hydrogen project in the country, an expected multi-billion dollar investment. The project is looking to harness Oman's wind and solar capacity to generate several gigawatts of electricity. The Oman Ministry of Energy and Minerals has signed initial agreements with BP to support world-class green energy developments in the country by 2030. To facilitate this, BP is collecting solar and wind data from Oman to identify potential renewable energy location sites.

Financial Considerations

The company is considered very strong on profitability based on Seeking Alpha's Quant Factor Grades. Therefore, I've looked at the company relative to its major industry peers on net income margin to get a visual representation, and the company performs only averagely on this metric. This is to be expected as the firm receives a Factor Grade C- for TTM net income margin:

Seeking Alpha

The company really shines on metrics like its return on total capital, even against the very strong set of peers in this analysis. SA's Factor Grades rate the firm an A on this metric:

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

I think it's particularly important to remember that the significant changes happening in the energy industries at the moment should cause short-to-medium-term volatility as a result of aggressive investment into progressive technologies, with long-term results possible from the effective execution of green energy strategies. I believe the efforts BP is making now show significant promise for future success and a continued dominant presence in energy globally.

Yet, the firm has been struggling with net income and revenue growth issues in the last decade, and I think this issue isn't going to go away any time soon. Even with a net income surge recently, the firm remains relatively weak from a growth perspective. This is something that I think it will continue to face during the green transition. A careful balance will likely need to be struck between shareholder returns in the short and long term, based on the allocation of capital to both traditional and renewable energy operations.

Author, Using Seeking Alpha

Undervalued

I think the stock's strongest suit right now is its valuation, and it certainly could be considered undervalued both relative to peers and from a traditional DCF analysis. This is the primary reason why my rating for the stock is a Hold, as while I do not think above-index returns are likely from BP stock in the medium term, I do think the stock valuation presents a logical reason not to sell. If the green energy operations unfold as the company plans, this indeed could have been a good time to buy the stock. However, such strong green energy success is not guaranteed, and the firm faces a plethora of new and old competitors in the energy industry.

Seeking Alpha

While the above chart shows BP to be very strong from a P/E GAAP valuation perspective, it is just slightly weaker on a forward P/E GAAP basis, with a ratio of around 5.7. Its present P/E multiple is rated an A Factor Grade, and its forward multiple an A-.

For my DCF calculation, I used a pessimistic 10-year growth rate of -10%, as consensus estimates suggest this as an approximate average for the next six years, and I left the terminal value at a standard 4% growth rate in line with inflation, assuming the company stabilizes its operations in green energy and performs well in new growth markets. I used a 10% discount rate.

Seeking Alpha

My result revealed a stock almost 28% undervalued, with a fair value estimate of around $47.50:

Author, Using GuruFocus

Green Energy Risks

A lot of investors are not looking kindly upon BP's green energy transition strategies, which at one point sank to a 25-year low amidst concerned investor sentiment with a reduction of focus on the firm's legacy oil business. These concerns quite rightly include skepticism about how well BP will be able to compete in areas it has no traditional expertise. For example, charging stations in China and wind energy projects in the US are going to face competition from leaders in the field, including Tesla (TSLA) when it comes to vehicle charging. The wind energy projects, which include Empire Wind and Beacon Wind, are facing regulatory scrutiny and delays, which can further inhibit stock growth and increase negative sentiments.

There is also growing scrutiny about the environmental impact of offshore wind farms on marine and bird life, and the effects of these operations are not fully understood yet. As such, regulatory pressures are likely to increase further in relation to innovative green energy initiatives. Fishing and other communities tied to landscapes that are being looked at for renewable energy operations are also a concern for growing opposition to BP's new practices.

Conclusion

I think BP shouldn't be expected to outperform the index. Its present valuation gives me a reason to believe it is worth holding until at least a reasonable fair value estimate is met. However, long-term sustained growth is unlikely, in my opinion, and I think capital should be allocated with the long-term risks in mind. My analyst rating for BP stock is a Hold.