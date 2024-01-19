Is The $6 Trillion In Cash On The Sidelines Propaganda?

DNY59

Yesterday, we saw more economic strength in the form of lower unemployment claims than expected combined with housing data that indicates a turn up in that industry may be afoot. As expected, that was counterbalanced with more hawkish rhetoric from Fed governors, who are unwilling to admit that rate cuts will come as soon as the consensus of investors still expect. What tipped the scales in favor of the bulls was a bullish outlook for the global chip-making industry from Taiwan Semiconductor, which is the largest chip maker in the world. That lit fire to the technology sector and took the major market averages with it.

Finviz

I have chronicled the growing mountain of cash that is enjoying phenomenal yields above 5% for the past several months. It now exceeds $6 trillion, and I am an enthusiastic participant in that mountain, as I have moved meaningful amounts of cash that would otherwise be allocated to stocks and bonds into this attractive option. According to the Wall Street Journal, the figure jumps to $8.8 trillion if we add short-term certificates of deposit. This mountain is one of several pillars to my bullish thesis for the stock market this year, but some strategists claim this money eventually working its way back into risk assets is "propaganda."

Wall Street Journal

Joseph Kalish, chief global macro strategist at Ned Davis Research, makes such an assertion. He notes that there have been three periods over the past four decades when we saw a meaningful decline in money fund balances with the largest coming after the Great Financial Crisis. That was a $1.4 trillion drop, amounting to 35% of the total then. The other two followed the bursting of the tech bubble in 2000 and the post-pandemic period. During all three occasions, the Fed eased monetary policy meaningfully to reaccelerate economic growth, which encouraged investors to search for better returning assets.

The key difference today, he claims, is that we have not had a nasty bear market, creating attractive valuations that would draw investors back into risk assets. To the contrary, the indexes are flirting with all-time highs.

While that may be true, under the hood of the major market averages are innumerable value propositions. The indexes have been influenced by a handful of global technology behemoths. If we look at the Russell 2000 index of small cap stocks, it has been flat for three years now.

Stockcharts

If we look at the global stock market index that excludes the US, it has posted a negligible return for more than six years.

Stockcharts

Once the Fed begins to reduce short-term interest rates this year, and the yield on money market funds starts to fall well below 5%, investors will begin to consider where they want those funds to be one year from now on the assumption that money rates will keep falling. This should form a backstop to any meaningful decline in our stock market, as I suspect most investors are looking to buy into the next dip. Especially those who did not participate in a meaningful way last year. Others may have raised some cash near the end of last year and are looking to reallocate to stocks on a pullback as well. It doesn't take a lot of this mountain to move markets. Approximately $1.4 trillion was added to it last year alone. If that fund flow reverses, it should limit any drawdowns we see this year and help propel us to new all-time highs during the first half of this year.