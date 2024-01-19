Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rivian: Too Early To Buy The Stock

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rivian's stock has experienced significant volatility over the past six months, but has risen since my last upgrade.
  • Recent financials show negative gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, but the company raised funds and terminated exclusive delivery agreements with Amazon. A revenue boost seems likely.
  • Rivian aims to achieve profitability through sales growth and cost-cutting measures, but its valuation is still a concern even compared to other high-growth companies in the industry.
  • The company's pursuit of profitability in FY2024 is ambitious, and while long-term targets are optimistic, the recent Q4 deliveries miss underscores the inherent uncertainties.
  • So I cannot upgrade RIVN today, even though I like the direction taken by the management for faster, high-quality business expansion. The RIVN stock is still a 'Hold/Neutral', in my opinion.
Electric Truck Maker Rivian Recalls Almost All Of Its Vehicles Over Steering Issue

Mario Tama

Introduction

I have covered Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) on Seeking Alpha since November 2021. Initially, I gave it a 'Sell' rating and was confirming my bearish thesis until June 23, 2023, when my article "

Comments (6)

TopGun2 profile picture
TopGun2
Today, 11:26 AM
Comments (1.89K)
How about never!
d
dinoperson
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (1.22K)
I would question everything in the market, including whether Rivian is actually a buy.
T
TheeSoluution
Today, 11:10 AM
Comments (1.08K)
I think the Tesla 2.0 in the making Rivian a hell of a buy on this pullback,I see nothing but Great things ahead for this company , JMHO
T
The_Thin_Man
Today, 11:23 AM
Comments (36)
@TheeSoluution Yep. I'm seeing more of them on the streets. Haters gonna hate in this comment section but I smile each time one rolls by.
The Diligent CPA in NJ profile picture
The Diligent CPA in NJ
Today, 11:10 AM
Comments (2.57K)
Per the 3Q23 earnings call, Rivian is in trouble. 3Q23 net loss jumped from $1.2 bill to $1.4 bill. Rivian is losing money on SUVs, Pickup trucks and Amazon Delivery Vans. Rivian has no gameplan for ever becoming profitable. On the earnings call, Rivian boasted it will eventually become positive on a "gross profit" basis. "Gross profit" is before expenses. It's a meaningless metric. Companies have to have "net income" or go out of business. Like all other money-losing companies, Rivian will eventually go out of business. In the meantime, I think Rivian may get sued for using the "gross profit" statement over and over again. Any money-losing company can be profitable before factoring in expenses. That's what "gross profit" is. On a GAAP basis, Rivian is losing $1.4 bill/qtr. In summary, Rivian is losing money on a gaap and cash flow basis. The "gross profit" metric is silly
generactor profile picture
generactor
Today, 11:55 AM
Comments (48)
@The Diligent CPA in NJ Yeah customers are being subsidized by Rivian shareholders as well as the government, both of which are likely unsustainable.
