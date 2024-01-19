Jason marz/Moment via Getty Images

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is slated to report fiscal Q2 2024 earnings results on Monday, January 29. However, the company released a business update after close yesterday (January 18) outlining preliminary (expected) results for its second fiscal quarter. SMCI expects to post a strong beat on both top and bottom lines, exceeding its previous guidance by a significant margin. In this article, I take a closer look at SMCI’s Q2 performance and consider its implications for investors. I also identify a few details that investors should watch closely when SMCI reports its detailed financials and management provides further commentary.

Overall, I rate SMCI a strong buy.

Preliminary Fiscal Q2 Results

Here is the new information that SMCI’s provided in its update:

SMCI Q2 Preliminary Results (SeekingAlpha/SMCI Investor Relations)

SMCI attributes the strong performance to “strong market and end customer demand for [their] rack-scale, AI and Total IT Solutions.“

At the midpoints, these (expected) financial results represent 29% outperformance in revenue, and 24% outperformance in non-GAAP net income, as compared to SMCI’s prior guidance. Compared to Q1, Q2’s expected results represent revenue growth of 71%, and non-GAAP EPS growth of 59%.

In absolute terms, at the midpoint SMCI should achieve non-GAAP net income of $315 million (using Q2’s expected diluted share count of 57.6 million).

At the midpoint, net profit margin (non-GAAP) should be 8.6%, down compared to Q1’s 9.2%. The net profit margin implied by the prior guidance was 9.5%, so although SMCI outperformed on its top and bottom lines, its profit margins did suffer. SMCI’s margins have been shrinking for a few quarters, and the preliminary results for Q2 show that this worrisome trend continues.

Overall, SMCI trades 10% higher in pre-market (at the time of writing), so the market seems to view the results very positively despite the continuing concerns about margins. I am inclined to agree, although I think investors should pay close attention to SMCI’s detailed financials, and management’s commentary, once they are released on January 29, to gain a clearer picture.

Below, I discuss some of what investors should examine.

Some Details To Watch

The first question most investors should have concerns the extent to which SMCI can be expected to produce similar results in upcoming quarters. Previously, SMCI had guided $10-11 billion in revenue for fiscal 2024, which at the midpoint had implied revenue of about $2.8 billion each for Q2-Q4. However, management had stated during the Q1 earnings call that its guidance for both Q2 and the full year 2024 were “a conservative number.” SMCI has been dealing with component shortages and so has been wary of overpromising in recent quarters.

The question then becomes: will SMCI increase its guidance for Q3 and Q4—and if so, by how much? In principle these results should be sustainable. At least, per management during the Q1 earnings call, SMCI currently has the capacity to support $18 billion in annual revenue, which will grow to $20 billion once SMCI’s new production facility in Malaysia comes online (the company has not said exactly when). So SMCI should be able to supply $4.5 billion worth of products as is, which will presently increase to $5 billion. So, from the supply side, SMCI should be able to sustainably increase production in the coming quarters—provided that Nvidia allocates enough supply of accelerators to SMCI and there are no other component shortages.

The demand side should probably also be able to support higher production in coming quarters. Demand for Nvidia’s (NVDA) AI chips continues to grow each quarter, and SMCI is slated to introduce new systems based on Intel’s (INTC) Gaudi 2 and Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) MI300 accelerators presently. Hence, it seems likely to me that SMCI will increase its guidance for the rest of the year—but we will have to wait and see exactly how much.

The margin picture is a bit more concerning, and deserves close scrutiny. Management has previously affirmed (on the Q1 call) that higher revenues - and higher utilization - should be accompanied by higher margins as fixed costs are divided over a larger number of units. But as calculated above, even though SMCI significantly beat its prior guidance on revenues - which presumably led to higher utilization - net profit margin came in under the previous guidance. What explains the divergence? We do not yet know about gross and operating margins, and so will have to wait for the detailed financials (and management’s commentary) to better understand the decoupling of revenues from margins this quarter.

Perhaps there is simply some one-off short-term expense that will not last, but perhaps there are previously unforeseen considerations that have not been adequately accounted for. We will have to wait and see, but this is what I would watch most closely. Given that SMCI operates on razor-thin margins, even a decline of 1 or 2 percent on gross margins can have a large impact on profitability.

Investors should also pay close attention to the timeline for SMCI’s Malaysia facility coming online and ramping production, since management has previously stated on the last earnings call that the Malaysia production facility will operate at a lower cost than its current facilities in the U.S. and Taiwan.

SMCI Is A Strong Buy

Although concerns about margins should continue to weigh on investors' minds, SMCI’s overall performance in Q2 is still very impressive. SMCI has now achieved a run rate EPS of $22, with the potential for more growth on the horizon—which should, Q2 notwithstanding, presumably lead to improved margins eventually.

At the time of writing, SMCI trades at $340 in premarket. That works out to a little under 16x SMCI’s run rate EPS. Although SMCI’s share price has rocketed over the past year, 16x earnings is not exactly expensive. And once we note that SMCI just grew its top line by 71% and its bottom line by 59% sequentially, 16x earnings seems like a rather low multiple.

Overall, to me SMCI looks like a clear buy at these levels. SMCI’s fundamentals are improving rapidly, and the multiples at which it trades are probably too low—a great combination for earning excess returns. However, as I have discussed, investors should continue to watch the margin story very carefully.