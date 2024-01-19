Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Super Micro Computer: Excellent Preliminary Q2 Results, And Things To Watch

Jan. 19, 2024 10:45 AM ETSuper Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Stock
Bold Investor profile picture
Bold Investor
1.15K Followers

Summary

  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. released preliminary (expected) earnings results for fiscal Q2 — significantly outperforming its previous guidance.
  • In this article, I examine the implications of Super Micro Computer's Q2 performance for investors, and discuss some items that investors should watch closely when the company officially reports earnings (on January 29th).
  • Overall, I rate Super Micro Computer, Inc. shares a strong buy based on its performance, growth prospects, and attractive valuation.

Server Room

Jason marz/Moment via Getty Images

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is slated to report fiscal Q2 2024 earnings results on Monday, January 29. However, the company released a business update after close yesterday (January 18) outlining

This article was written by

Bold Investor profile picture
Bold Investor
1.15K Followers
I am a political economist. I have a PhD. I am fascinated by bleeding-edge technology and how it transforms society and the economy. Currently, I am particularly interested in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and space. As an investor, I look for deep value, reasonably-priced growth, and paradigm shifts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, INTC, NVDA, SMCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.