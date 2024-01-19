Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Transfer: Prepare To Buy

Hunting Alpha
Summary

  • In my last note on Energy Transfer, I had a 'Neutral/Hold' stance, missing out on +5.83% alpha over the S&P 500. Now I am more bullish but maintain my stance:
  • Crestwood is a good acquisition to bolster ET's portfolio as it solidifies the latter's existing market position and enables entry into new basins. The purchase is also not pricey.
  • ET is well-set to capitalize on US NGL exports, which are expected to increase in 2024. ET is a beneficiary here as it has a 40% market share.
  • Currently, ET is trading near its 5-yr median 1-yr fwd price to cash flow per unit multiple; I prefer a valuation discount to become a buyer.
  • Technical analysis also suggests there may be an opportunity to accumulate at lower prices to have a better chance of maximizing total shareholder return.

Performance Assessment

In my last update on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), I had a 'Neutral/Hold' rating on the security. Since then, ET has delivered a total shareholder return of +24.98% compared to the S&P 500's +19.15%, corresponding to a missed opportunity for +5.83% alpha:

Comments (5)

W
Wall59
Today, 12:04 PM
Comments (642)
Jim Cramer made a comment yesterday on CNBC that a Trump election win would be a positive for MLP pipelines with his pro-energy “drill baby drill” agenda. I agree!
J
Jschech365
Today, 11:49 AM
Comments (121)
Literally hit the buy button about 20 minutes ago before reading this. I’ve owned it for a while and add on small dips when I have available cash. With my intent to hold for the very long term it doesn’t pay to wait and see if I can get it slightly lower. I’ll lose the divvy each quarter that I wait for an entry I may never see. I see value here at this price and not so many other quality options to give me 9% tax favorable returns. GLTA
O
Optician52
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (383)
Another blistering cold in the deep south (Texas) should bode well for ETA as it did 2 years ago !
C
Clark158f1
Today, 11:32 AM
Comments (5.86K)
Not a single mention of interest rates which is most likely the largest driver of price........
k1oakley2 profile picture
k1oakley2
Today, 11:31 AM
Comments (327)
Sorry - But having just gotten burned on the SAVE merger, I have zero confidence in the current US administration of approving ANY large M&As. That being said, I am long (8+years) holding and rte-investing divvies in ET. Best of luck to all.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

