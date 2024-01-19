Volha Maksimava/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) likely doesn’t need a lengthy introduction. As a well-known company in the fertilizer sector, it's a proxy for the wellbeing of the agricultural sectors thanks to its worldwide presence. Of course the company operates in a cyclical business and 2023 could very well be the weakest year since 2020, the COVID year. But as I sometimes am a contrarian investor, I will explain in this article why I already started to build a long position in this name.

The 2023 guidance was recently updated

Before explaining my long-term vision on Nutrien, it’s important to have a look at the company’s 9M 2023 results as well as its guidance for 2023 as that provides a starting point to explain the thesis.

Although Nutrien is a Canadian company, it reports its financial results in US dollars. Its Q3 income statement shows the company generate a total revenue of $5.6B resulting in a gross margin of $1.63B. That’s indeed substantially worse than the results booked in 2022 but we really shouldn’t consider 2022 to be a comparable year: The total EBITDA in 2022 was higher than the EBITDA in 2020 and 2021 combined. Which means the 2022 results don’t really mean much as that year for sure was an outlier.

The pre-tax income in the third quarter was just $385M which is just a fraction of the $2.2B it reported in the third quarter of 2022 and the bottom line shows a net profit of just $82M of which just $75M is attributable to the shareholders of Nutrien.

That works out to an EPS of just $0.15 per share. Relatively weak but keep in mind the third quarter traditionally is relatively weak compared to other quarters. Looking at the results of the first nine months of the year, Nutrien reported a total net profit of $1.1B of which $1.09B was attributable to its common shareholders. The EPS was $2.18.

There’s no need to sugarcoat it; that’s not a good result. The company obviously remained cash flow positive. But with a total operating cash flow of $3.74B in the first nine months of the year before changes in the working capital position and approximately $3.45B after deducting the lease liabilities, the adjusted operating cash flow fell by more than 50% compared to the first nine months of 2022.

The total capex in the first nine months – excluding acquisitions – was $1.84B which means the company still reported a total free cash flow result of approximately $1.6B which is north of $3/share. That’s higher than the net profit as the relatively weak result in the first nine months of 2023 was partially impacted by a $698M impairment charge. That definitely weighs on the net profit but has no impact on the ability of a company to generate cash flows.

Fine, but not great. So let’s see what the company has provided as full-year guidance for 2023. As you can see below, it expects to generate $4-4.5B in operating cash flow (using a 70% EBITDA to operating cash flow conversion and its $ 5.8-6.4B EBITDA guidance).

As you can see above, Nutrien only needs about $1.7B in sustaining capex and $0.4B in lease payments. This means the total maintenance investments can be estimated at $2.1B. And while Nutrien will likely spend north of $5B on all elements mentioned above, the majority of those payments is discretionary: Paying dividends is discretionary. Buying back its own shares also is somewhat discretionary. The $1B in expansion capex is "somewhat" discretionary: The company does not "have" to make those investments but elects to do so as it believes it van generate a positive return on those investments.

Based on the image above, the sustaining free cash flow of the company can be estimated at $1.9-2.4B. Divided over the current share count of 494.5M shares, the sustaining free cash flow will come in at $3.85-4.85 per share. And I'm definitely willing to pay $50/share for that. Meanwhile, the current quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share results in a dividend yield of 4.3% which is a fair compensation for my patience.

I’m more interested in a longer-term approach

Nutrien is obviously operating in a very cyclical business and the company has put forward a normalized EBITDA of $7-7.5B per year as a "mid-cycle scenario." That scenario is based on its experience in the 2013-2023 era.

That’s interesting because it provides us with a better understanding of what will happen when the company’s performance is normalized over an extended period. Let’s use the lower end of that mid-cycle guidance and assume an EBITDA of $7B. We know the annual depreciation expenses are approximately $2.2B (which coincides with the anticipated sustaining capex + lease payments in 2023) while finance expenses will be $800M. Just to err on the side of being cautious, I'm increasing the total finance costs to $1B. That would result in a pre-tax income of $3.8B and a net profit of $2.85B assuming a normalized tax rate of 25%. That represents an EPS of $5.76 and a sustaining free cash flow result that would be very similar to the EPS.

Using an EBITDA of $7.5B would result in an additional $0.75 per share in earnings, for an EPS and FCFPS of $6.5/share.

Investment thesis

I can’t predict short-term valuations and I for sure cannot predict when Nutrien’s share price will bottom out. But I can be patient, knowing the company really only needs about $2.2B per year in sustaining capex, its EBITDA break-even point is likely close to just $3-3.2B per year.

I currently have no position in Nutrien, but I will start to build a position soon. I’m also considering writing some out-of-the-money put options. A P45 for June has an option premium of $2.20 right now while a P40 for January 2025 gets you a premium of $2.60.