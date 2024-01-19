Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rivian: Time To Go Long While The Stock Is Tanking

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.01K Followers

Summary

  • EV stocks, including Tesla and Rivian Automotive, Inc., have been hit hard in 2024 due to concerns over softening consumer demand and charging network availability.
  • Rivian is putting its head down and focusing on production. In its most recent quarter, Rivian boosted unit production volumes by 17% quarter-over-quarter.
  • The end of its enterprise exclusivity agreement with Amazon opens the door to more enterprise orders in the future.
  • Rivian also still trades at a much lower revenue multiple for Tesla, signifying an "early stage" entry point for investors willing to bear a bit more risk.

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

2024 has proven to be an ugly year so far for electric vehicle ("EV") stocks. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) are both taking it on the chin, as numerous reports spin

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.01K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

N
Natturner1966
Today, 1:13 PM
Comments (5.68K)
RSI (14) 26.32 (oversold)
Need to wait just a little longer to flush out all those that bought in around $13.45.

$12.50 loading zone.
T
TheeSoluution
Today, 12:49 PM
Comments (1.08K)
Absolutely, Rivian is in a class all its own !!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RIVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIVN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIVN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.