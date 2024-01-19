Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple Stock: The Market Ignores The Obvious

Jan. 19, 2024 12:56 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock, AAPL:CA Stock3 Comments
Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple Inc. stock is up 39.5% year-over-year, but there are bearish signs that suggest the worst is yet to come. Read on to learn why.
  • The demand for iPhones is expected to be low shortly, with stagnation in growth and increasing competition from Chinese rivals.
  • The company's valuation is unreasonably high, considering its lack of operational growth and innovation.
  • The market seems to ignore all the risks, judging by Apple's price action. I urge you not to follow it as the market sometimes makes mistakes.
  • I'm rating Apple Inc. stock a "Sell" for the first time ever.
Apple Store at 5th Ave in Manhattan, New York City

ozgurdonmaz

My Thesis

When we open the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock price chart, the picture that emerges today appears very rosy: the stock is up 39.5% year-over-year. It continues to feel good as long as dip buyers keep on supporting the

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
3.36K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

m
metoo5
Today, 1:17 PM
Comments (6.85K)
– "the ten largest companies in the S&P 500 index (SP500) currently make up about 30-32% of the entire index, which is the highest level in at least the last few decades."

This highly touted stat is worthless information. What about the largest 3 or 5 or 7? It would not be surprising if the largest 5 or so companies did not make up a higher percentage of the index than in the last few decades. It could be that those who made this meme needed to broaden it to 10 to be able to make the claim, and if that were true it could be seen as a broadening of the leadership. Besides which, why is what happened before the last few decades irrelevant? Context is everything.
T
TPizback
Today, 1:11 PM
Comments (1.2K)
AAPL .... Stay long and prosper !
A
AstroAlphaBull
Today, 1:09 PM
Comments (5)
Whilst AAPL is somewhat overvalued at the moment. With the AI race heating up and this is the year for AAPL to show what they can do. They have been focusing on AR which will make room for loads of growth in years to come for paid subs on apps. AI in the iPhone is coming but yes sell and run for the hills 😂
About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
