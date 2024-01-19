Why We Think Rate Cuts Are Coming In 2024

PM Images

Introduction to Interest Rate Cuts and Inflation Concerns

The potential for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later this year in 2024 has sparked a lot of discussion lately. This is because we saw inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, tick up a bit in December 2023 - it rose 0.3% from November. Wall Street analysts, investors, and the Fed itself all have differing views on whether rate cuts will materialize in 2024. Geopolitical tensions around the world have also fueled fears that inflation could make a comeback this year after subsiding in late 2022.

In this article, we'll focus our discussion on housing, which is a core driver of the CPI. We'll also share our perspective on how the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes to combat inflation may be backfiring now and contributing to inflation instead of reducing it. Based on this view, we tend to agree with the market consensus that the Fed will likely cut interest rates at some point in 2024. The high rates right now appear to be doing more harm than good for inflation at this stage.

Investment Recommendations Amidst Market Volatility

On January 5th, we published an article recommending that investors consider buying the dip in the SPY and QQQ ETFs. Some readers challenged our use of the phrase "buy the dip" since the market drop of a couple of percentage points was relatively minor and perhaps not a true dip. But our main point was that the recent fear and selling in the equity markets seem driven by short-term overbought sentiment and disagreement about where yields are heading. This impacts inputs to the CAPM model, like the risk-free rate, and ripples through to affect equity prices.

Although geopolitical tensions are rising in the Middle East, we don't view this as a systemic risk to the broader U.S. economy currently. Despite some market jitters, our sense is the sell-off is sentiment-driven and not tied to any major changes in economic fundamentals. So we suggested savvy investors may want to buy into the weakness as a short-term opportunity.

SA

Evaluating the Likelihood of Federal Reserve Rate Cuts in 2024

That said, we believe it's important to seriously evaluate the possibility of rate cuts by the Fed later in 2024 - this will likely be one of the biggest market themes of the year. The recent decline in Treasury yields has led traders to lower the odds of a rate cut at the March Fed meeting - the probability has fallen from around 67% last week to 52% as of January 17th.

Investing.com

Discrepancies Between Market Expectations and Fed Forecasts

However, the market is still pricing in about 6 total rate cuts by the end of 2024, which would bring the Fed funds rate range down to 3.75-4% by December. So the implied probability of cuts later in the year hasn't changed much compared to last week, despite the lowered odds for March specifically.

The key point is that rate cuts are still clearly on the table for 2024 based on market expectations. Assessing the likelihood, timing, and magnitude of potential Fed easing will be crucial for investors to navigate markets this year.

Investing.com

Some investors think the market's expected rate cuts are inconsistent with the Fed's median forecast for rates of around 4.6% this year. However, if we look at the full range of forecasts from Fed policymakers, they projected a range of 3.1-3.9% for 2025.

FED

So if 4.6% is considered the midpoint expectation for 2024, it would be reasonable to see rates decline to around 4% by the end of this year. The upper end of the Fed's forecast range for 2025 implies they see scope for easing in 2024 to get rates on a glide path down to that 3-4% range next year.

The key takeaway is that the market's pricing of rate cuts this year is not necessarily incompatible with the Fed's outlook when looking at the full range. There appears room for rates to come down in 2024 and still be consistent with policymaker expectations for 3-4% by 2025.

Housing Market's Role in Persistent Inflation

So why do we agree with the market and the Fed's current outlook that rate cuts are likely on the horizon for 2024?

It primarily comes down to the housing market, which is the main driver still pushing CPI inflation upwards right now.

Looking at the CPI data, headline inflation rose to 3.3% year-over-year and 0.3% month-over-month in December 2023. But CPI excluding shelter increased only 1.8% year-over-year and declined 0.36% from November. This suggests the Fed's high-interest rate policy has been very effective at cooling inflation in other areas of the economy, just not housing yet.

Fed Fed

The Fed's rate hikes were working to moderate housing inflation too up until Q2 2023. We saw the downward trends in rent and housing price inflation drop from peaks of 15-20% to below 3%. However, housing price growth started trending higher again in Q3 2023.

CoreLogic

So housing is the sticking point keeping overall inflation elevated and forcing the Fed to maintain restrictive policy even as it brings non-housing inflation under control.

Dynamics of the Housing Market: Sellers and Buyers

So what's driving the rebound in housing prices we're seeing? Let's break it down by looking at both the seller and buyer sides of the market.

First, on the seller side, it's pretty straightforward. Housing inventory remains far below pre-pandemic levels and is trending down again recently. That's because high interest rates deter existing homeowners and real estate investors from giving up the low rates they locked in before 2022.

Fed

On the buyer side, high rates have dampened demand from both investors and non-investors. However, the dynamics get tricky here. The rate hikes impact non-investor homebuyers more because they typically have less savings and rely heavily on mortgage financing. Investors with cash on hand are less sensitive.

CoreLogic

As seen in the chart, investors' share of home purchases picked back up to 30% in Q3 2023, reaching the highest levels in years. These investors hunt for returns and are very price-sensitive - if they sense the ability to raise prices or rents, they will. Their increased presence likely explains why housing prices have bottomed and resumed an upward trajectory despite weaker overall demand.

CoreLogic

In essence, as long as rates stay high, housing prices are unlikely to fall much. While high rates restrain all buyers, investors with cash can scoop up properties. And their return-seeking actions can drive prices right back up.

Impact of Fed's Policy on Different Home Investor Types

If we break down home investors by type, it becomes clear the Fed needs to stop raising rates. The data shows small investors (those owning 3-9 properties) are increasing their market share, up to 45%, while medium, large, and mega investors are losing share.

CoreLogic

This doesn't mean the Fed's policy is ineffective - it's just having an uneven impact across investor groups. The chart illustrates how rate hikes have weakened demand from all investor types. But small investors are weathering the storm better for several reasons:

Smaller investors rely more on their capital versus heavy leverage which drives larger investors. So when rates rise, small investors' costs are less impacted. Small investors tend to focus on long-term holds and rentals rather than flipping. Short-term rate swings affect their strategy less. Small investors target different market niches like low/mid-priced housing where rate sensitivity differs. They have more diverse financing options through personal savings, family/friends, or small loans. These are less directly influenced by rate moves.

CoreLogic

From both supply and demand lenses, the Fed's policy has cooled the housing market across the board. However uneven effects enable small investors, who are less rate-sensitive, to push prices back upward. If rates stay high, it may incentivize more of these investors and further drive housing inflation rather than reduce it.

Differential Impact on New and Existing Home Sales

Further, the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have had uneven impacts on new and existing home sales, even though both markets have cooled due to the higher rate environment. New home sales have held up better than existing home sales since 2023. This makes sense because new homes are often sold by developers who are less sensitive to rate changes than ordinary homebuyers.

Morgage News Daily

New homes also sell at higher prices than existing homes on average, which creates upward pricing pressure in the market.

FactSet

Developers' Reaction to High Interest Rates

Initially, the high rates had the biggest impact on large developers who rely on cheap financing to build. We saw housing starts plummet in 2022 as rates rose, constraining new inventory and pushing prices up. But as developers have become confident they can keep raising prices, they've jumped back into the building - note the rebound starts in late 2023.

TradingEconomics

This is another reason the Fed should reconsider high rates. Rather than taming housing inflation, the current rates seem to be perversely incentivizing developers to ramp up new construction they can sell at ever-higher prices. This adds fuel to the housing price fire. Lower rates may be necessary at this point to short-circuit the self-perpetuating price inflation dynamic in housing.

Consequences of Upward Price Pressure on Consumers

This upward price pressure ultimately hurts consumers, as rents are being pushed to unaffordable levels compared to a few years ago. In the three years following the pandemic's onset, the rent-to-income ratio hit 40% - rents have become more expensive than ever for millions of households. This squeeze is especially hard on low-to-moderate-income renters, who make up nearly 70% of the rental market.

CoreLogic

Investment Opportunities Amidst Rate Uncertainty

With housing and rents playing such a dominant role in CPI inflation now, we believe the Fed recognizes that their high rate policy has become counterproductive and is now dragging the market rather than helping. That's likely why they seem poised to lower rates in 2024.

We'll keep evaluating the shifting dynamics but see major investment opportunities arising from the uncertainty around the timing and magnitude of rate cuts. As the Fed provides more guidance on its updated rate path, we anticipate opportunities for investors to position themselves advantageously.

Overall, 2024 is setting up to be a year of transitions and recalibrations by the Fed as they balance fighting persistent housing inflation while avoiding harm to other sectors. Savvy investors who understand these complexities can thrive in the fluid rate environment ahead.