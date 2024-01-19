Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.1K Followers

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 19, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Curoe - Director, Investor Relations

Timothy Spence - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President​

Bryan Preston - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

James Leonard - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Greg Schroeck - Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Siefers - Piper Sandler

Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets

Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Nicholas Holowko - UBS

Vivek Juneja - JPMorgan

Matt O'Connor - Deutsche Bank

Christopher Marinac - Janney Montgomery Scott

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Q4 2023 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now turn the conference over to Matt Curoe, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matt Curoe

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Fifth Third's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. This morning our Chairman, President, and CEO, Tim Spence; and CFO, Bryan Preston will provide an overview of our fourth quarter results and outlook; our Chief Operating Officer, Jamie Leonard and Chief Credit Officer, Greg Schroeck have also joined for the Q&A portion of the call.

Please review the cautionary statements in our materials, which can be found in our earnings release and presentation. These materials contain information regarding the use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the GAAP results, as well as forward-looking statements about Fifth Third's performance. These statements speak only as of January 19, 2024, and Fifth Third undertakes no obligation to update them.

Following prepared remarks by Tim and Bryan, we will open up the call for questions.

With

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FITB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FITB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.