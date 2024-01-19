Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pinnacle Financial Partners: Q4 2023 Shows Encouraging Signs

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
2.42K Followers

Summary

  • Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is gradually regaining lost ground and management has expressed a positive vision for 2024.
  • The loan portfolio continues to grow and the average yield has increased, but there may be a problem if the Fed Funds Rate falls too much.
  • The securities portfolio has recovered unrealized losses and the bank's equity is of high quality. Deposits are increasing, but the cost is also rising.

African American woman is withdrawing money at the outdoor ATM

Riska

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) is still far from its all-time high, but in the past three months it has been gradually regaining lost ground. In its Q4 2023 presentation, management has expressed its vision for

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
2.42K Followers
Passionate about financial markets, I express my opinion on Seeking Alpha about the economy in general and individual companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PNFP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PNFP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PNFP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.