Lockheed Martin: Japan's Defense Budget - A Military Game Changer?

Summary

  • Japan's defense policy shift, including increased spending and relaxed arms export rules, presents a lucrative opportunity for Lockheed Martin.
  • Lockheed Martin's diversified portfolio in cybersecurity, aerospace, and naval equipment positions it well to drive innovation in the Asia-Pacific defense market.
  • Understanding Lockheed Martin's current and potential projects in Japan, such as the F-35 jets, will provide insights into its market penetration and growth prospects.

With Japan aggressively expanding its military budget to counter threats from China, Taiwan, North Korea, and Russia, I believe Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is perfectly positioned to capitalize on over $8 billion in new defense contracts. I am bullish on Lockheed

I write about dividend stocks here on Seeking Alpha, including some international picks.As an investor, I look for companies that have significant value catalysts ahead of them and trade at attractive valuations. My philosophy is to increase risk-adjusted returns over making speculative choices. I'm an autodidact with a professional background in finance. I've also worked as a journalist for sites like the Motley Fool, MarketBeat, NewScientist Magazine, and FXStreet.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

I appreciate your readership and the time spent on my article.

To support my work, scroll up 'Like' it and follow me for future analysis.

Also, share your thoughts in the comments below – I'm keen to hear them!
AR,

Nice piece. One of the knocks against many in the defense sector is its reliance on the DoD as a customer. Your Japan & by extension Asian projections here are quite helpful.

Have to call this out: '... I'm much less concerned about my immediate dividend yield than I am about dividend growth...' As the saying goes, you're reading my mail! Defense is rife w/DGI opportunities. Long and happy w/LMT.

Thanks again,

Alex.
@AlexChilton Thank you for reading, Alex, and I'm glad you found this article helpful!
RTX makes the Tomahawk, not LMT
@Ry The Kid Good catch! I've ammended that.
