Invesco Senior Income Trust: When Interest Rates Fall, Time To Bail

Jan. 19, 2024 2:30 PM ETInvesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)AFT, BGT, JFR, PHD7 Comments
Summary

  • The Federal Reserve raised interest rates in an attempt to combat rising inflation from 2021-2023.
  • Uncertainty remains about the market's response to the next rate decision in March.
  • The article reviews the performance and prospects of the Invesco Senior Income Trust floating rate closed-end fund in the current inflationary and interest rate environment.

Parachutes with dollar sign falling from sky

Viaframe/Stone via Getty Images

With rapidly rising inflation from 2021-2023, the Federal Reserve decided to raise interest rates in their attempt to combat inflation. For the six years from 2018 through the end of 2023, interest rates remained low until inflation started soaring

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

S
Schnipper
Today, 3:05 PM
The Fed began hiking rates in March 2022, not the summer of 2022.

The next Fed rate decision is formally Jan. 30-31, 2024, not March 2024, even if opinion is unanimous that rates don’t change at this meeting.
alphaseek2018 profile picture
alphaseek2018
Today, 3:00 PM
I think it's safer to be in JFR and/or JQC when it comes to senior floaters because these two are currently trading at -11% and -12% discounts to NAVs, respectively.
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Today, 3:06 PM
@alphaseek2018 was in JFR but sold that one too. I think all floaters are going to suffer, but maybe not for a while yet. My call might be early.
j
jdhoop
Today, 2:41 PM
Great article. Agree with your analysis.
B
Be A Man
Today, 2:36 PM
I hold vvr in several accounts. Too early to change as the rate decrease seems to be getting pushed back later and later in 2024.
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Today, 3:04 PM
@Be A Man yes and I sort of alluded to that at the end of my summary. Maybe 3 to 6 months more?
