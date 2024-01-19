Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BioMarin's Growth Potential And Valuation: Is Now The Right Time To Invest?

Myriam Alvarez
Summary

  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a biotech company that focuses on delivering enzyme products for rare genetic disorders.
  • The company has launched two new products, Voxzogo for Achondroplasia and Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (Roctavian) for severe hemophilia A.
  • While BioMarin is a highly diversified company, making it a relatively safe bet, its stock appears expensive and limits its upside potential.
  • Despite Roctavian and Voxzogo's promising potential, approximately 70% of BMRN's revenues come from enzyme-based therapies.
  • Overall, I believe BMRN's underlying business should do very well in the future, but its current valuation seems excessive. Thus, I rate the stock a "hold" for now.

Female Research Scientist with Bioengineer Working on a Personal Computer with Screen Showing Virus Analysis Software User Interface. Scientists Developing Vaccine, Drugs and Antibiotics in Laboratory

gorodenkoff

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) is a promising biotechnology company that delivers established enzyme products for rare genetic disorders. BMRN has also launched two new products: Voxzogo for Achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, and Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (Roctavian), a gene therapy for severe hemophilia A. These

My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.

Comments

