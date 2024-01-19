Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exxon Vs. Saudi Aramco: Buy American For Energy's Future

Jan. 19, 2024 2:46 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock, ARMCO Stock
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.59K Followers

Summary

  • Exxon and Saudi Aramco resist efforts to reduce emissions and reliance on fossil fuels, believing peak oil demand is still in the future.
  • Exxon's upstream strategy and focus on profitability make it well-positioned to dominate the energy sector's final chapter.
  • Geopolitical risks, such as attacks on oil production, pose a threat to Saudi Aramco, while Exxon's culture and economic advantage make it a stronger contender.
Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

Nationalized industries are notorious for their inability to operate at a profit. -J. Paul Getty

The transition from a carbon-based economy to one based on renewables is underway, but it is also incredibly contentious. It should not surprise folks that the world's

This article was written by

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.59K Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XOM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XOM
--
ARMCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.