Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ceragon Networks: A Top Pick For 2024

Philip MacKellar profile picture
Philip MacKellar
769 Followers

Summary

  • Ceragon’s thesis rests on growing the business, buy-out potential, geopolitical tensions with China, insider alignment with other owners, and low valuations.
  • The company produced strong operating results in 2023 and has locked in a large contract win to start 2024.
  • Margins have historically been weak and need to improve as the company attempts to grow.
  • CRNT is a small cap, is headquartered in a current conflict zone, and the stock may need to consolidate or correct after the most recent rally.
Abstract smart city concept

shulz

Introduction

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) is a play on 5G and other communication technologies, generating wireless products and services that support wireless and cellular service providers. It is based in Israel, listed in the US, and does business around the globe. In the

This article was written by

Philip MacKellar profile picture
Philip MacKellar
769 Followers
Philip MacKellar is an analyst, portfolio manager, and investor at Contra the Heard Investment Newsletter. He has been with the company since 2011 and has been investing since 2004. The newsletter’s primary focus is on contrarian and value-oriented investment opportunities traded in the United States and Canada. In addition, Philip sometimes engages in M&A, other special situations, and holds bonds, preferred shares, and convertible securities. Contra the Heard is a Toronto based company and was founded in 1995. Philip also blogs about personal finance topics on his own website called mymoneymoves.ca in his free time. You can also follow Philip at the Globe & Mail, on Twitter @Rallekcam, and catch him on YouTube at Contra the Heard.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRNT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The opinions expressed – imperfect and often subject to change – are not intended nor should be taken as advice or guidance. The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable, but is not guaranteed by the author.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

thebottomfeeder profile picture
thebottomfeeder
Today, 3:36 PM
Comments (25)
Who do you see as potential acquirers of CRNT and what valuation would you give the stock of a takeout in 2024?
Philip MacKellar profile picture
Philip MacKellar
Today, 3:57 PM
Comments (102)
@thebottomfeeder Hi Bottom Feeder, AVNW is the most logical partner, other publicly traded peers are good candidates as well, and then there is always private equity. Given the prior bids at $2.80 and $3.08 didn't excite CRNT's BOD, I can't see them accepting a valuation close to those levels, especially as their story has improved since these bids were made. I'd be surprised if they accepted a bid anywhere close to the $3.08 mark. I'm also not calling for it within a certain time frame and do not think it is necessary to power the stock higher. If a bid doesn't occur I think CRNT should do well on its own merits. I hope that helps, thanks for reading.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CRNT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRNT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRNT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.